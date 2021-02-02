RUPERT – There were 25 teams that gathered in Rupet at Minico High School for the Annual Red Halverson Invitational wrestling tournament, including some Bingham County teams, each one looking for some top notch competition in preparation for the upcoming district and state tournaments.
The local teams had differing results as Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, and Snake River all participated.
Blackfoot and Snake River finished fifth and sixth in the team standings, while Shelley was 13th and Aberdeen finished in 23rd place among those that participated.
The teams scored as follows: Kuna 249.5; Jerome 209.0; Nampa 208.5; Highland 177.0; Blackfoot 164.0; Snake River 142.0; Minico 125.0; Declo 113.0; Middleton 80.0; Mountain Home; 74.0 Bonneville 55.0; Wendell 55.0; Shelley 50.0; Madison 40.0; Glens Ferry 37.0; Rigby 36.0; Soda Springs 33.0; Raft River 32.0; Hillcrest 28.0; Skyline 19.0; Twin Falls 16.0; Pocatello 12.0; Aberdeen 10.0; Canyon Ridge 10.0; and Burley 0.0.
It is only fair to say that not all teams fielded a complete roster of wrestlers, but those that wanted the matches and a chance to compete at a high level before district tournaments begin next week definitely got their chance.
Blackfoot led the charge of the Bingham County teams as they finished in fifth place and were led by 98 pound wrestler Mack Mauger who finished first and earned the team a total of 27 points. Mauger won matches against Spencer Jolley of Bonneville; Aulani Macias of Nampa; Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry; and Dedrick Navarro of Nampa in the title match.
At 106 pounds, Samuel Smith placed sixth and won matches against Ruben Corona of Minico; and had losses to Carter Balmforth of Shelley, Kaiden Rubash of Jerome and Daniel Martinez of Mountain Home.
At 113 pounds, Avian Martinez finished fourth and won matches against Tyson Tatton of Twin Falls, Daxton Jones of Snake River, Ian Molina of Minico and Ryan Nuno of Bonneville and suffered losses to Marshall Parker of Rigby and Anderson White of Kuna.
At 126 pounds, Luke Moore finished fourth and had wins over Ikaika Jensen of Madison, Easton Gardner of Snake River and Joseph Terry of Minico. He suffered losses against Eili Espino of Jerome and Anieas Rivera of Kuna.
Carter Lindsay also wrestled at 126 for Blackfoot and had a win over Kellan Sagendorf of Highland. He suffered losses to Brody Kemble of Middleton and Easton Gardner of Snake River
Eli Abercrombie wrestled at 132 and had wins over Tyler Anderson of Declo, Ceasar Weed of Highland, Zack James of Kuna and Dominic Gonzalez of Nampa. He suffered losses to Tegan Whitaker of Raft River and James Burr of Minico.
At 138 pounds, Taye Troutner finished second and had wins over Josh Benson of Madison, AV Marino of Declo and Jacob Blandford of Middleton. His only loss was to Dawson Osterhout of Minico.
At 145 pounds, Cole Insleep finished in third place with wins over Kelt Studer of Minico, Treven Hokland of Middleton, Ryland Turner of Jerome and David Wheeler of Madison. His only loss came at the hands of Ryland Turner of Jerome.
In the 152 pound weight class, Parker Monson had wins over Bowdy Heck of Middleton, Prestyn Ramos of Burley and Gavin Williamson of Jerome. He lost to Lane Carter of Snake River and Milton Hernandez of Minico.
At 160 pounds, Tradyn Henderson had wins over Micah Nelson of Aberdeen and Freddy Martiniez of Minco. He suffered losses to Kyle Richardson of Snake River and Cael Palmer of Kuna.
At 170 pounds, Michael Edwards had wins over Orrin Hill of Shelley and James Noorlander of Twin Falls and losses to Tucker Banks of Bonneville and Bristain Corrigan of Highland.
At 182 pounds, Maverik Malm had wins over Nate Nakashima of Bonneville and Ehtan Kincheloe of Nampa and losses to Carter Torres of Kuna and Marcus Robinson of Mountain Home.
At 195 pound, Jacob Averett finished in fith place and had wins over braden Darrington of Declo, Crfew Hoopes of Highland and Preston Colvin of Skyline. He had losses to Xander Floth of Kuna and Drake Anderton of Snake River.
At 285 pounds, Talin Sensenbach had losses against Tui Edwin of Skyline and Josh Curzon of Snake River.
For Snake River, who finished sixth, they were represented by Allister Dillow at 108 pounds who suffered two losses, one to Dedrick Navarrow of Nampa and the other to Troy Larsen of Jerome.
At 113 pounds, Daxton Jones suffered losses to Anderson White of Kuna and Avian Martinez of Blackfoot.
At 120 pounds, Brayden Anderson finished in fifth place and had wins over Crew Searle of Skyline, Gave Blessinger of Pocatello and Austin Dye of Highland. He suffered losses against Peyton Munson of Nampa and Zanlen White of Kuna
At 126 pounds, Easton Gardner had wins over Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen, Carter Lindsay of Blackfoot and losses against Luke Moore of Blackfoot and Anieas Rivera of Kuna.
At 132 pounds, Emilo Caldera finished second and had wins against Jarrid Beverlin of Middleton, Zach James of Kuna, and Michael Mitchell of Kuna. His only loss came against Gabriel Taboa of Jerome.
At 138 pounds, Gary Hunter finished fifth overall and had wins against Toby Carnell of Canyon Ridge, Kale Osterhout of Minico, Devin Dobson of Highland and Kody Rich of Kuna. He suffered losses against Dawason Osterhout of Minico, Jacob Blandford of Middleton.
At 152 pounds, Lance Hunter finished in fifth place and had wins over Bowdy Heck of Middleton, Alexys Rivas of Burley, Levi Lockett of Jerome, and Payton Brooks of Rigby. He had losses to Milton Hernandez of Minico, Kael Cordingley of Highland.
Also at 152 pounds, Lane Carter had wins over Parker Monson of Blackfoot and Caleb Somers of Canon Ridge. He suffered losses to Payton Brooks of Rigby and Lance Hunter of Snake River.
At 160 pounds, Kyle Richardson finished fourth and had wins over Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot and Wyatt Castagnelo of Glenns Ferry. Richardson had losses to Shale Webb of Nampa and Cael Palmer of Kuna.
At 170 pounds, Levi Belnap suffered losses to Christian Hodges of Mountain Home and Austin Benson of Pocatello.
At 195 pounds, Drake Anderton placed third and had wins over Kaimbridge Gee of Minico, Jacob Averett of Blackfoot and Xander Floth of Kuna. His loss came at the hands of Remington Winmill of Wendell
At 220 pounds, Dylan Anderton suffered a couple of losses, one to Demetri Smith of Mountain Home and the other to Payton Gunter of Nampa.
At 285 pounds, Nick Parris finished second with wins over Robert Carlson of Kuna, Josh Curzon of Snake River and Davin Jones of Raft River. His only loss came at the hands of Ian Allen of Highland.
Also at 285 punds, Josh Curzon had wins over Kylan Muir of Declo and Talin Sensenbach and losses against Nick Parris of Snake River and Dylan Summers of Middleton.
For Shelley, who finished 13th with 50 points, they were represented with only four wrestlers.
Leading off for the Russets was Carter Balmforth at 106 pounds and he finished in third place with wins over Samuel Smith of Blackfoot, Daniel Martinez of Mountain Home and Kaiden Rubash of Jerome. His only loss came at the hands of Cole Currin of Kuna.
At 120 pounds, Kolton Stacey finished first and had wins over Cody Fitzpatrick of Middleton, Gabe Blessinger of Pocatello, Peyton Munson of Nampa and Kole Sorensen of Bonneville.
At 160 pounds, Seth Jacobson had losses to Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry and Freddy Martinez of Minico.
At 170 pounds, Orrin Hill had a win over Gabriel Martinez-Rodas of Twin Falls and losses against Matthew Young of Jerome and Michael Edwards of Blackfoot
For Aberdeen, they were represented by four wrestlers.
At 126 pounds, Hiatt Beck had wins over Aniewas Rivera of Kuna and Seth Harris of Soda Springs and losses against Easton Gardner of Snake River and Joseph Terry of Minico.
At 145 pounds, Pedro Martinez had a win over Britton Sorenson of Bonneville and a couple of losses, one to Lorenzo Luis of Hillcrest and the other to Camden Bowen of Soda Springs.
At 160 punds, Micah Nelson had a couple of losses, one to Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot and the other to Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry.
Rounding out the wrestlers for Aberdeen was Emmanuel Carrillo, who had losses to Mark Larsen of Jerome and Dylan Summers of Middleton