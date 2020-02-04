JEROME – The annual Red Halverson Invitational wrestling tournament was held over the weekend and three local teams made the trip to participate in the two day event. Shelley, Snake River, and Blackfoot all made the trek and all three schools had a champion in the big event that attracted 30 schools to the event.
Shelley’s champion was Kolton Stacey in the 113-pound weight class. Snake River’s champion was Tate Benson in the 152-pound weight class and Blackfoot’s champion was Nick Chappell in the 182-pound division.
The top 10 teams in the tournament were:
1 — Kuna 240.0
2 — Century 223.5
3 — Highland 211.5
4 — Nampa 177.0
5 — Blackfoot 164.5
6 — Jerome 138.5
7 — Centennial 117.0
8 — Snake River 116.0
9 — Shelley 99.0
10 — Declo 95.0
The wrestlers who competed for each school are listed below.
Blackfoot
106 — Luke Moore (32-5) placed 4th and scored 21.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 32-5 won by fall over Isaac Gonzalez (Wood River High School) 7-6 (Fall 0:54). Champ. Round 2 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 32-5 won by fall over Jacob Decker (Centennial) 5-10 (Fall 0:31). Quarterfinal — Anderson White (Kuna) 35-8 won by decision over Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 32-5 (Dec 9-5). Cons. Round 4 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 32-5 won by fall over Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) 25-17 (Fall 1:42). Cons. Round 5 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 32-5 won by tech fall over Payson Solomon (Highland) 3-2 (TF-1.5 3:06 (16-0)). Cons. Semi — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 32-5 won by decision over Izzy Ixta (Minico) 27-9 (Dec 5-3). 3rd Place Match — Calvin Hewett (Highland) 19-8 won by decision over Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 32-5 (Dec 7-6).
106 — Zach Thompson (19-16) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) 19-16 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Hernan Dominguez (Minico) 16-8 won by decision over Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) 19-16 (Dec 9-6). Cons. Round 2 — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) 19-16 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) 19-16 won by decision over Diego Vergara (Madison) 16-21 (Dec 8-3). Cons. Round 4 — Payson Solomon (Highland) 3-2 won by decision over Zach Thompson (Blackfoot) 19-16 (Dec 7-2).
113 — Avian Martinez (18-16) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 18-16 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Ethan Miller (Ridgevue) 15-14 won by decision over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 18-16 (Dec 9-2). Cons. Round 2 — Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 18-16 won by fall over Dregun Wheeless-Hill (Hillcrest) 4-2 (Fall 5:18). Cons. Round 3 — Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 18-16 won by fall over Carlos Ballesteros (Borah) 4-8 (Fall 0:48). Cons. Round 4 — Dax Blackmon (Declo) 32-15 won by fall over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 18-16 (Fall 1:00).
120 — Taye Trautner (37-10) placed 2nd and scored 23.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 37-10 won by tech fall over Konnor Cheney (Skyview) 0-2 (TF-1.5 5:56 (21-5)). Champ. Round 2 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 37-10 won by fall over Zach Larson (Borah) 1-9 (Fall 3:17). Quarterfinal — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 37-10 won by decision over Adrian Mendez (Jerome) 25-7 (Dec 4-3). Semifinal — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 37-10 won in sudden victory — 1 over Brody Kemble (Middleton) 25-5 (SV-1 8-6). 1st Place Match — Michael Mitchell (Kuna) 41-1 won by major decision over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 37-10 (MD 13-5).
126 — Eli Abercrombie (19-9) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 19-9 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 19-9 won by fall over Kemper Smith (Minico) 16-9 (Fall 1:24). Quarterfinal — Ryeker Andersen (Century) 37-10 won by fall over Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 19-9 (Fall 5:36). Cons. Round 4 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 19-9 won by decision over Rustan Cordingley (Highland) 22-10 (Dec 9-3). Cons. Round 5 — Victor Martinez (Nampa) 21-8 won by fall over Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 19-9 (Fall 2:03).
132 — Ryan German (20-9) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kaden Hine (Rocky Mountain) 24-11 won by fall over Ryan German (Blackfoot) 20-9 (Fall 3:20). Cons. Round 1 — Ryan German (Blackfoot) 20-9 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Ryan German (Blackfoot) 20-9 won by decision over Kelt Studer (Minico) 23-14 (Dec 5-3). Cons. Round 3 — Ryan German (Blackfoot) 20-9 won by fall over Nestor Duran (Mountain View) 19-9 (Fall 0:50). Cons. Round 4 — Ryan German (Blackfoot) 20-9 won by fall over Teagan Cabrera (Centennial) 14-7 (Fall 2:47). Cons. Round 5 — Eli Hernandez (Nampa) 17-12 won by decision over Ryan German (Blackfoot) 20-9 (Dec 9-4).
132 — Esai Castaneda (34-8) placed 2nd and scored 25.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 34-8 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 34-8 won by tech fall over Eli Hernandez (Nampa) 17-12 (TF-1.5 4:12 (16-0)). Quarterfinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 34-8 won by fall over Sam Phillips (Declo) 20-10 (Fall 2:57). Semifinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 34-8 won by fall over Xander Thompson (Century) 31-15 (Fall 5:30). 1st Place Match — Kase Mauger (Twin Falls) 30-2 won by tech fall over Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 34-8 (TF-1.5 2:54 (18-3)).
138 — Austin Despain (34-12) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Canyon Mansfield (Century) 26-2 won by fall over Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 34-12 (Fall 5:41). Cons. Round 1 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 34-12 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 34-12 won by decision over Matthew Allison (Kuna) 14-14 (Dec 7-1). Cons. Round 3 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 34-12 won by decision over Imanuel Hill (Mountain View) 19-14 (Dec 7-1). Cons. Round 4 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 34-12 won by fall over Gary Hunter (Snake River) 19-7 (Fall 3:41). Cons. Round 5 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 34-12 won by fall over Diego Sekiyama — Nava (Centennial) 23-10 (Fall 2:52). Cons. Semi — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 34-12 won by decision over Tyson Clark (Madison) 34-10 (Dec 3-2). 3rd Place Match — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 34-12 won by medical forfeit over Canyon Mansfield (Century) 26-2 (M. For.).
145 — Cole Inskeep (13-4) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. — Champ. Round 1 — Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 13-4 won by fall over Prestyn Ramos (Burley) 2-10 (Fall 5:01). Champ. Round 2 — Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 13-4 won by decision over Ethan Baron (Shelley) 7-12 (Dec 14-7). Quarterfinal — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 36-2 won by fall over Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 13-4 (Fall 0:26). Cons. Round 4 — Joe Watson (Centennial) 24-12 won by major decision over Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 13-4 (MD 16-8).
152 — Brock Armstrong (12-28) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Jayden Leak (Jerome) 25-12 won by fall over Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) 12-28 (Fall 1:52). Cons. Round 1 — Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) 12-28 won by fall over Wesley Martin (Vallivue) 11-15 (Fall 4:08). Cons. Round 2 — Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) 12-28 won by fall over Jesse Murdock (Hillcrest) 1-10 (Fall 0:49). Cons. Round 3 — Dalton Trevino (Ridgevue) 9-4 won by fall over Brock Armstrong (Blackfoot) 12-28 (Fall 1:52).
170 — Daniel Martinez (5-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Michael Houghton (Century) 26-14 won by fall over Daniel Martinez (Blackfoot) 5-6 (Fall 4:49). Cons. Round 1 — Jack Weisensel (Boise) 1-2 won by forfeit over Daniel Martinez (Blackfoot) 5-6 (For.).
182 — Nick Chappell (36-4) placed 1st and scored 29.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 36-4 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 36-4 won by decision over Nick Galindo (Highland) 20-14 (Dec 4-0). Quarterfinal — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 36-4 won by fall over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 14-18 (Fall 5:18). Semifinal — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 36-4 won by major decision over Luke Arthur (Minico) 30-14 (MD 11-1). 1st Place Match — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 36-4 won by fall over Marcus Lee (Century) 29-11 (Fall 5:55).
195 — Jacob Averett (23-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 23-14 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Joseph Stevenson (Jerome) 21-13 won by fall over Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 23-14 (Fall 3:42). Cons. Round 2 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 23-14 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 23-14 received a bye. Cons. Round 4 — Bronson Staley (Rocky Mountain) 7-2 won by fall over Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 23-14 (Fall 1:53).
220 — Dragen Robinson (8-4) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Dragen Robinson (Blackfoot) 8-4 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Dragen Robinson (Blackfoot) 8-4 won by fall over Johhny Aguilar (Minico) 27-14 (Fall 0:34). Quarterfinal — Campbell Hicks (Century) 32-11 won by fall over Dragen Robinson (Blackfoot) 8-4 (Fall 3:54). Cons. Round 4 — James Striet (Vallivue) 4-2 won by fall over Dragen Robinson (Blackfoot) 8-4 (Fall 0:26).
285 — Isaiah Lewis (8-13) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 8-13 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Mauricio Gonzalez (Century) 28-8 won by fall over Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 8-13 (Fall 1:57). Cons. Round 2 — Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 8-13 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 8-13 won by fall over Deklan Shelton (Minico) 13-15 (Fall 0:44). Cons. Round 4 — Ian Allen (Highland) 24-11 won by fall over Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 8-13 (Fall 2:26).
Snake River
98 — Daxton Jones (21-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Daxton Jones (Snake River) 21-16 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Isaac Duarte (Vallivue) 7-2 won by decision over Daxton Jones (Snake River) 21-16 (Dec 10-7). Cons. Round 2 — Daxton Jones (Snake River) 21-16 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Daxton Jones (Snake River) 21-16 received a bye. Cons. Round 4 — Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) 14-8 won by decision over Daxton Jones (Snake River) 21-16 (Dec 8-3).
113 — Gus Carter (21-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Gus Carter (Snake River) 21-5 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Jose Treyes (Jerome) 22-7 won by decision over Gus Carter (Snake River) 21-5 (Dec 5-3). Cons. Round 2 — Peyton Munson (Nampa) 27-11 won by major decision over Gus Carter (Snake River) 21-5 (MD 11-3).
113 — Easton Gardner (20-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Dax Blackmon (Declo) 32-15 won by decision over Easton Gardner (Snake River) 20-11 (Dec 8-5). Cons. Round 1 — Easton Gardner (Snake River) 20-11 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Zachary Loretto (Rocky Mountain) 22-8 won by decision over Easton Gardner (Snake River) 20-11 (Dec 10-6).
120 — Brayden Anderson (26-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Dominic Gonzalez (Nampa) 17-11 won by fall over Brayden Anderson (Snake River) 26-12 (Fall 2:55). Cons. Round 1 — Brayden Anderson (Snake River) 26-12 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Luke Jensen (Rocky Mountain) 26-11 won by fall over Brayden Anderson (Snake River) 26-12 (Fall 1:51).
126 — Emilio Caldera (34-11) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 34-11 won by major decision over Melvin Bundy (Bonneville) 16-27 (MD 17-4). Champ. Round 2 — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 34-11 won by major decision over Braden Chafin (Glenns Ferry High School) 21-14 (MD 14-3). Quarterfinal — Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 34-11 won by decision over Eli Espino (Jerome) 15-8 (Dec 16-11). Semifinal — Gabriel Taboa (Jerome) 31-0 won by decision over Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 34-11 (Dec 13-7). Cons. Semi — Victor Martinez (Nampa) 21-8 won by decision over Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 34-11 (Dec 5-0). 5th Place Match — Ryeker Andersen (Century) 37-10 won by decision over Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 34-11 (Dec 5-1).
138 — Gary Hunter (19-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Gary Hunter (Snake River) 19-7 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Gary Hunter (Snake River) 19-7 won by decision over Max Crespi (Mountain View) 12-13 (Dec 11-4). Quarterfinal — Dante Roggio (Kuna) 39-1 won by disqualification over Gary Hunter (Snake River) 19-7 (DQ). Cons. Round 4 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 34-12 won by fall over Gary Hunter (Snake River) 19-7 (Fall 3:41).
145 — Kyle Richardson (36-2) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 36-2 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 36-2 won by fall over Dylan Forrest (Ridgevue) 11-13 (Fall 0:33). Quarterfinal — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 36-2 won by fall over Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 13-4 (Fall 0:26). Semifinal — Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) 18-5 won by decision over Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 36-2 (Dec 3-2). Cons. Semi — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 36-2 won by decision over John Kallmeyer (Kuna) 19-9 (Dec 9-5). 3rd Place Match — Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 36-2 won by decision over Kael Cordingley (Highland) 31-8 (Dec 4-3).
152 — Tate Benson (37-2) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Tate Benson (Snake River) 37-2 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Tate Benson (Snake River) 37-2 won by major decision over Cael Palmer (Kuna) 32-15 (MD 8-0). Quarterfinal — Tate Benson (Snake River) 37-2 won by major decision over Jayden Leak (Jerome) 25-12 (MD 12-0). Semifinal — Tate Benson (Snake River) 37-2 won by fall over Jaden Smith (Madison) 20-5 (Fall 1:49). 1st Place Match — Tate Benson (Snake River) 37-2 won by fall over Jett Nelson (Centennial) 28-5 (Fall 3:41).
160 — Lance Hunter (19-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Lance Hunter (Snake River) 19-8 won by major decision over Tanner French (Bonneville) 2-2 (MD 9-0). Champ. Round 2 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 34-7 won by fall over Lance Hunter (Snake River) 19-8 (Fall 2:36). Cons. Round 2 — Logan Taylor (Centennial) 21-12 won by decision over Lance Hunter (Snake River) 19-8 (Dec 9-2).
170 — Marcus Mortensen (29-13) placed 5th and scored 16.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 29-13 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 29-13 won by fall over Oscar Arteage (Minico) 21-13 (Fall 1:34). Quarterfinal — Max Anderton (Highland) 23-6 won by fall over Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 29-13 (Fall 3:03). Cons. Round 4 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 29-13 won by fall over Davin Van Den Akker (Mountain View) 15-12 (Fall 0:14). Cons. Round 5 — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 29-13 won by decision over Dylan Muir (Declo) 16-9 (Dec 10-6). Cons. Semi — Vaughndavid Gregory (Kuna) 31-13 won by decision over Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 29-13 (Dec 9-6). 5th Place Match — Marcus Mortensen (Snake River) 29-13 won by major decision over Luke Wetzel (Boise) 4-3 (MD 10-1).
182 — Drake Anderton (25-12) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Drake Anderton (Snake River) 25-12 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Drake Anderton (Snake River) 25-12 won by forfeit over Challis Stanger (Rocky Mountain) 7-8 (For.). Quarterfinal — Marcus Lee (Century) 29-11 won by decision over Drake Anderton (Snake River) 25-12 (Dec 8-3). Cons. Round 4 — Nick Galindo (Highland) 20-14 won by fall over Drake Anderton (Snake River) 25-12 (Fall 4:32).
220 — Nicholas Parris (22-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — James Bair (Kuna) 27-20 won by decision over Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 22-15 (Dec 8-1). Cons. Round 1 — Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 22-15 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Johhny Aguilar (Minico) 27-14 won by decision over Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 22-15 (Dec 5-2).
285 — Ty Belnap (26-5) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 26-5 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 26-5 won by fall over Alexander Woodland (Bonneville) 21-17 (Fall 0:56). Quarterfinal — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 26-5 won by fall over Gerrardo Duran (Century) 32-9 (Fall 3:29). Semifinal — Gavin Heindel (Kuna) 44-2 won by decision over Ty Belnap (Snake River) 26-5 (Dec 3-1). Cons. Semi — Ty Belnap (Snake River) 26-5 won by fall over Justin Kozlowski (Rocky Mountain) 17-12 (Fall 0:55). 3rd Place Match — Mauricio Gonzalez (Century) 28-8 won by fall over Ty Belnap (Snake River) 26-5 (Fall 2:48).
285 — Joshua Curzon (20-5) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Joshua Curzon (Snake River) 20-5 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Joshua Curzon (Snake River) 20-5 won by fall over Deklan Shelton (Minico) 13-15 (Fall 0:36). Quarterfinal — Mauricio Gonzalez (Century) 28-8 won by fall over Joshua Curzon (Snake River) 20-5 (Fall 2:51). Cons. Round 4 — Justin Kozlowski (Rocky Mountain) 17-12 won by fall over Joshua Curzon (Snake River) 20-5 (Fall 0:21).
Shelley
113 — Kolton Stacey (40-1) placed 1st and scored 33.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 40-1 won by fall over Tyler Andersen (Century) 35-11 (Fall 1:58). Champ. Round 2 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 40-1 won by fall over Carlos Ballesteros (Borah) 4-8 (Fall 0:29). Quarterfinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 40-1 won by fall over Ethan Miller (Ridgevue) 15-14 (Fall 1:34). Semifinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 40-1 won by fall over Jose Treyes (Jerome) 22-7 (Fall 3:59). 1st Place Match — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 40-1 won by major decision over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 27-16 (MD 15-5).
113 — Kyle DeRoache (27-16) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 27-16 won by fall over Peyton Munson (Nampa) 27-11 (Fall 4:45). Champ. Round 2 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 27-16 won by decision over Aiden Wichmann (Centennial) 15-12 (Dec 11-8). Quarterfinal — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 27-16 won by decision over Dax Blackmon (Declo) 32-15 (Dec 10-6). Semifinal — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 27-16 won by decision over Julio Rivera (Kuna) 26-17 (Dec 12-7). 1st Place Match — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 40-1 won by major decision over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 27-16 (MD 15-5).
132 — Ben Hill (17-24) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Ben Hill (Shelley) 17-24 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Kaden Hine (Rocky Mountain) 24-11 won by fall over Ben Hill (Shelley) 17-24 (Fall 0:56). Cons. Round 2 — Ben Hill (Shelley) 17-24 won by fall over Troy Hemseri (Rocky Mountain) 4-18 (Fall 4:29). Cons. Round 3 — Andy Garcia (Mountain View) 18-16 won by major decision over Ben Hill (Shelley) 17-24 (MD 12-1).
138 — Chase Millus (13-23) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Chase Millus (Shelley) 13-23 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Blake Beal (Skyview) 34-6 won by fall over Chase Millus (Shelley) 13-23 (Fall 4:26). Cons. Round 2 — Chase Millus (Shelley) 13-23 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Camren Firth (Jerome) 10-10 won by fall over Chase Millus (Shelley) 13-23 (Fall 0:22).
145 — Ethan Baron (7-12) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Ethan Baron (Shelley) 7-12 won by fall over Ethan Lewis (Rocky Mountain) 4-10 (Fall 3:20). Champ. Round 2 — Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 13-4 won by decision over Ethan Baron (Shelley) 7-12 (Dec 14-7). Cons. Round 2 — Ethan Baron (Shelley) 7-12 won by fall over Daniel Barker (Burley) 0-2 (Fall 2:08). Cons. Round 3 — Dylan Forrest (Ridgevue) 11-13 won by decision over Ethan Baron (Shelley) 7-12 (Dec 4-0).
152 — Anthony Hackman (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Presley Fullmer (Declo) 32-18 won by fall over Anthony Hackman (Shelley) 0-2 (Fall 2:24). Cons. Round 1 — Anthony Hackman (Shelley) 0-2 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Ethan Pannell (Borah) 3-14 won by fall over Anthony Hackman (Shelley) 0-2 (Fall 4:00).
152 — Orrin Hill (10-14) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 26-10 won by fall over Orrin Hill (Shelley) 10-14 (Fall 1:22). Cons. Round 1 — Orrin Hill (Shelley) 10-14 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Orrin Hill (Shelley) 10-14 won by decision over Tim Hebdon (Skyview) 8-23 (Dec 5-4). Cons. Round 3 — Jose Rexach (Timberline) 20-14 won by fall over Orrin Hill (Shelley) 10-14 (Fall 1:36).
160 — Taylor Balmforth (34-7) placed 4th and scored 19.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 34-7 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 34-7 won by fall over Lance Hunter (Snake River) 19-8 (Fall 2:36). Quarterfinal — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 34-7 won by major decision over Austin Blevins (Nampa) 25-8 (MD 10-1). Semifinal — Easton Millward (Century) 43-4 won by decision over Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 34-7 (Dec 3-2). Cons. Semi — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 34-7 won by fall over Logan Taylor (Centennial) 21-12 (Fall 2:25). 3rd Place Match — Bristin Corrigan (Highland) 29-7 won by decision over Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 34-7 (Dec 7-6).
170 — Isaiah Horlacher (16-18) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 16-18 won by fall over Treyson Hoagland (Ridgevue) 0-2 (Fall 1:44). Champ. Round 2 — Jacob Wallace (Jerome) 9-6 won by fall over Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 16-18 (Fall 5:40). Cons. Round 2 — Justus Arehart (Middleton) 1-2 won by decision over Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 16-18 (Dec 8-5).
182 — Hayden Hokanson (14-18) place is unknown and scored 9.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 14-18 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 14-18 won by fall over Jack Graves (Mountain View) 6-14 (Fall 1:54). Quarterfinal — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 36-4 won by fall over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 14-18 (Fall 5:18). Cons. Round 4 — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 14-18 won by forfeit. Cons. Round 5 — Lance Thrall (Centennial) 22-13 won by fall over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 14-18 (Fall 2:25).