POCATELLO – When the Idaho State High School Rodeo began on Sunday, everyone knew that there would be three champions named by Monday night in the events of Boys Cow Cutting, Girls Cow Cutting and Reined Cow Horse.
The first of the two events, Boys and Girls Cow Cutting, named their winners early in the day, but the Reined Cow Horse event carried on into the night on Monday before their winner was announced. Breanna Jenkins of Rexburg used a strong overall performance and a win in the short go to propel herself to the championship.
Breanna only won one of the go rounds and she made it the one that counted the most, the short-go and was also the leader in the average to accumulate a total of 59 points to edge clear of Nolan Hansen who totaled 56 points.
In third was Kyler Erickson with 40 points and Tate Cranney, who finished third in the Boys Cow Cutting, finished up in fourth with 39 points.
Those four will comprise the Idaho contingent of National Qualifiers who will advance on to Rock Springs in Wyoming for the National High School Rodeo Finals in July.
Breanna was the model of consistency in the Reined Cow Horse event, brought a second place finish from her district into the event, worth 9 points, scored a tie for second in the first go-round, a clear second in the second go-round, dipped to a tie for third in the third go-round and finished off with a win in the short-go and also won the Average. That totals up to 59 points and the win worth a new saddle and a buckle. All four of the top finishers qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.