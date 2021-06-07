POCATELLO – The first round of the reined cow horse event is now in the books at the state high school rodeo finals.
Making a strong showing in the first go-round was Sierra Telford, who stormed into the lead with a strong score card from the judges that awarded her 294.5 points and earned herself a quick 10 points toward a state title and a berth at the national finals.
Finishing second was Isabella Manning, who is no stranger to the top of the leader board in this event and she scored 292.5 on the judges score cards to tie Shawny Telford for second. Both Telford and Manning were awarded 8.5 points toward earning a spot in the short-go which will determine the four contestants who will be advancing on the national high school finals.
Fourth was Elizabeth Frisbee, who was followed by Jayden Janson, Sidney Nielson, Grace Low, Sod Williams and Haylee Stroud.
Jordyn Nate and Alyssa Shaber tied for the 10th place on the list, each earning one-half point.
The state finals awards points on a 10-9-8 basis down to one point for 10th place in each go-round in order to determine the short go-round contestants. The short-go then determines who will be declared the champion after all of the state points are tabulated on Saturday afternoon.
A total of 42 cowboys and cowgirls are competing in the reined cow horse event at the state finals this year with only four advancing on to the nationals.
Following is a list of the top 10 finishers from the first round of the reined cow horse event with judges scores and state finals points.
Sierra Telford 294.5 10
Isabella Manning 292.5 8.5
Shawny Telford 292.5 8.5
Elizabeth Frisbee 289.5 7
Jayden Janson 288.5 6
Sidney Nielson 286.0 5
Grace Lowe 285.0 4
Sod Williams 284.5 3
Haylee Stroud 284.0 2
Jordan Nate 280.5 .5
Alyssa Shaber 280.5 .5