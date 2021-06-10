POCATELLO – Cowgirls claimed the first four spots in the reined cow horse event at the state high school rodeo finals, forming the team that is headed to the national finals to represent Idaho.
Sierra and Shawny Telford pretty much dominated the event from the start, alternating which one would take each of the first two go-rounds and then doing just enough to carry them through to the top two positions in the final standings.
Sierra Telford got things started when she posted a judges’ scorecard of 294.50 in the first go-round to edge out Shawny who had posted a 292.5 score herself. That was good enough for the go-round win and the all important 10 state finals points.
Not to be outdone, Shawny came back in the second go-round to post a judges’ scorecard of 295.50 to one up Sierra and claim the second go-round and earn her a state finals score of 10 points. Sierra was second in that go-round and held a very slim lead over Shawny after two go-rounds.
The third go-round saw something new for 2021, someone not named Telford as a winner of a go-round. This time it was Elizabeth Frisbee who would step up and claim a go-round. She did it with a judges’ scorecard of 296.0 and suddenly the race was on and ready to be decided in the short go-round with it being anybody’s game, although the Telfords were still ranked 1-2 heading in.
This time, it was Sierra Telford who once again stepped up and claimed a go-round and showing that it was going to be her consistency in this event that would carry her to the championship.
Her scorecard showed a 293.0 point score, good enough to claim the go-round and give her the average win as well. With her season points of 10 carrying over as the district champion, Sierra was able to post an overall score 62.00 points to claim the win over Shawny Telford who posted a final score of 54.00 points.
Elizabeth Frisbee ended up in third, despite a second place showing in the short go-round. She picked up 12.50 points in the average and had 10 season points as well for a total of 53.50 points, just a half point out of second.
In fourth was Isabella Manning who will make the top four and make the team that will represent Idaho at the national finals. Manning scored in every round, finished in fourth in the average and with her eight season points easily claimed the fourth spot on the national finals team from Idaho.
Here are the scores as the girls advanced on to the national finals (top 10 finishers):
Short Go-Round Average State Final Finish
Sierra Telford 10 15.00 62.00
Shawny Telford 7 13.50 54.00
Elizabeth Frisbee 9 12.00 53.50
Isabella Manning 8 10.00 49.50
Jayden Janson 6 9.00 35.00
Alyssa Shaber 4.50 7.50 33.50
Sod Williams 4.50 6.00 33.00
Grace Lowe 2 4.50 22.00
Sidney Nielson 1 3.00 19.00
Kylee Smith 3 1.00 16.00