POCATELLO – There wasn't much that changed when the results of the second go-round results were posted of the state high school rodeo finals in the reined cow horse event on Monday. The names looked the same, only the scores were different. One thing that is the same is the name Telford at the top of the standings.
Both Shawny and Sierra are at the top and threatening to dominate the standings at the halfway point of the event.
This time around, it is Shawny whose name is at the top after capturing the judges' eyes and posting a 295.5 score, while Sierra settled for second with her judges score of 292.5.
The two earned 10 and 9 points towards the state finals tallies that ultimately decide the state champion and decides the team that will travel to the national finals in July.
Finishing in third in the second go-round was Sod Williams of Arbon Valley, while Alyssa Shaber was fourth and Elizabeth Frisbee rounded out the top five.
Here are the top 10 from the second go-round of the reined cow horse event:
Shawny Telford 295.5 10 pts
Sierra Telford 292.5 9 pts
Sod Williams 290.0 8 pts
Alyssa Shaber 289.5 7 pts
Elizabeth Frisbee 288.5 5.5 pts
Isabella Manning 288.5 5.5 pts
Grace Lowe 287.5 4 pts
Jaden Janson 287.0 3 pts
Jessica Elquist 286.0 1.5 pts
Kylee Smith 286.0 1.5 pts
After two go-rounds, the unofficial standings based upon state points look like this:
Sierra Telford 19.0 pts
Shawny Telford 18.5 pts
Isabella Manning 14.0 pts
Elizabeth Frisbee 12.5 pts
Sod Williams 11 pts
Jayden Janson 9 pts
Grace Lowe 8 pts
Alyssa Shaber 7.5 pts
Sidney Nielson 5 pts
Haylee Stroud 2 pts
Jessica Elquist 1.5 pts
Kylee Smith 1.5 pts
The third go-round was taking place on Monday afternoon so results will be posted as they come in later in the day.
The short go-round is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.