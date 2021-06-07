Reined Cow Horse posts second round results

Reined cow horse action.

 FRED DAVIS/FDAVIS@BCCHRON.COM

POCATELLO – There wasn't much that changed when the results of the second go-round results were posted of the state high school rodeo finals in the reined cow horse event on Monday. The names looked the same, only the scores were different. One thing that is the same is the name Telford at the top of the standings.

Both Shawny and Sierra are at the top and threatening to dominate the standings at the halfway point of the event.

This time around, it is Shawny whose name is at the top after capturing the judges' eyes and posting a 295.5 score, while Sierra settled for second with her judges score of 292.5.

The two earned 10 and 9 points towards the state finals tallies that ultimately decide the state champion and decides the team that will travel to the national finals in July.

Finishing in third in the second go-round was Sod Williams of Arbon Valley, while Alyssa Shaber was fourth and Elizabeth Frisbee rounded out the top five.

Here are the top 10 from the second go-round of the reined cow horse event:

Shawny Telford 295.5 10 pts

Sierra Telford 292.5 9 pts

Sod Williams 290.0 8 pts

Alyssa Shaber 289.5 7 pts

Elizabeth Frisbee 288.5 5.5 pts

Isabella Manning 288.5 5.5 pts

Grace Lowe 287.5 4 pts

Jaden Janson 287.0 3 pts

Jessica Elquist 286.0 1.5 pts

Kylee Smith 286.0 1.5 pts

After two go-rounds, the unofficial standings based upon state points look like this:

Sierra Telford 19.0 pts

Shawny Telford 18.5 pts

Isabella Manning 14.0 pts

Elizabeth Frisbee 12.5 pts

Sod Williams 11 pts

Jayden Janson 9 pts

Grace Lowe 8 pts

Alyssa Shaber 7.5 pts

Sidney Nielson 5 pts

Haylee Stroud 2 pts

Jessica Elquist 1.5 pts

Kylee Smith 1.5 pts

The third go-round was taking place on Monday afternoon so results will be posted as they come in later in the day.

The short go-round is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

