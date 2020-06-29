BLACKFOOT – The 59th Annual George Von Elm Memorial Golf Tournament was held over the weekend and while conditions were outstanding on Saturday, with clear skies and temperatures in the low 90s, things took a turn for the worse on Sunday with dropping temperatures and rain all day long.
Scores on Saturday were low, especially in the Championship Flight, where two-time winner Chris Reinke posted a 6 under par 66 to lead the field and several other golfers who broke par on the day.
Sunday was a different story as gusty winds blew in the rain and cloudy skies formed right behind a cold front that moved through Bingham County early on Sunday morning.
By the time that the championship flight of golfers teed off at 2:30 in the afternoon, the course was drenched and the golfers found conditions different on every hole.
“On some holes, the ball would slide off the green, while others would hold the shot better,” an unidentified golfer was heard telling of his woes on the course. “Yardage was tough to guage a well as some shots got knocked down by the wind while others would sail over the green or where you might be planning, it was a guessing game at best.”
As things would turn out, Reinke did enough damage control that he was able to combine his six under par on Saturday's opening round with a five over par 75 on Sunday and he posted a three under par 141 for the tournament and a three stroke win over Arnulfo Quintero, who posted a 144.
The win was good enough to get Reinke his third win in the prestigious tournament and pick up the top prize of $700.
“I have been playing in this tournament since my high school days,” Reinke said. “I won it back in 1997 while I was still in high school and then won again in 2014. It is a great feeling to be a three time winner.”
Reinke is the third three-time winner, joining Jeff Jerman who won in 1970, 1971 and 1974 and Steve Hays who won in 1982, 1984 and 1992.
Finishing second was Arnulfo Quintero while Keifer Higham and Brady Stanger tied for third and fourth.
Championship Flight Results
Chris Reinke 141 $700
Arnulfo Quintero 144 $550
Keifer Higham 148
Brady Stanger 148
Kody Rathe 151
Matt Meador 153
Gilbert Livas 154
Jake Barron 154
First Flight
Marty Fehringer 154 $700
Kobe Peterson 156 $500
Brock Buffat 158
Russ Collins 158
John Drakos 158
Cole Lindsay 160
Second Flight
Karl Nillson 165 $700
Shane Parkinson 166 $550
Parker Landdock 168
Alf Lopez 169
Flint Nillson 170
Shayne Proctor 172
Shane Paquette 172
Third Flight
Jeb Harrison 164 $700
Eddie Bisharet 169 $550
Wacey Lopez 172
Magic Smith 176
Kevin Landdock 176
Randy Resendiz 177
Braden Brown 177
Mike Harris 177
Fourth Flight
Joel Jolley 141 $700
Pete Becker 144 $550
Junior Lopez 151
Merle Smith 154
Chricket Lopez 157
Chad Phillips 159
Shane Larsen 159
Senior Flight
Teddy Johnson 140 $700
Jim Lee 144 $500
Chair Broadhead 145
George Yowell 145