IDAHO FALLS – The Shelley Russets continue their search for a win in 2019 and their match-up with Thunder Ridge was going to be their last opportunity to get one. The young and rebuilding Russets have been playing hard and there was hope that this was to be the game that got them over the hump.
Dutch Driggs and Jay Scoresby of the Titans made sure that didn’t happen on Friday night.
Driggs and Scoresby each were 3-for-4 from three-point range for Thunder Ridge, which snapped a two-game skid with the win. Driggs had a game-high 21 points while Scoresby had 11 and Kayden Toldson added 10 points for the Titans.
The Russets simply didn’t have enough firepower to answer back and although sophomore Alex Lott was able to toss in 10 points, it simply wasn’t enough as the Titans built up a 35-24 halftime lead and sailed home from there.
In the opening quarter, the Titans were able to use the fast break and the three-pointer to pour in 19 points in the quarter, and Shelley was hard pressed to keep up, although the 19-16 lead was the closest that Shelley would be the rest of the game.
The Titans were able to effectively put the game on ice in the second period, when they doubled up Shelley 16-8 to give themselves a double digit lead at the intermission.
From that point on, it was pretty much just holding onto the double digit lead and not letting the Russets close in at all. The Titans were successful in doing just that.
Both teams will be out of action until after New Year’s Day, with Shelley off until Jan. 3, when they will play Hillcrest on the road with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Thunder Ridge will be in action next in January when they travel to the Energy Classic Tournament in Gillette, Wyo., on Jan. 2, where they will take on a yet to be determined opponent.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, SHELLEY 49
Shelley 16 8 11 14 — 49
Thunder Ridge 19 16 9 17 — 61
SHELLEY—Tomy Bradshaw 6, Braxton Miskin 7, Alex Lott 10, Kegan Hollist 5, Trevor Austin 10, Jaxon Hess 4, Cannon Vance 7.
THUNDER RIDGE—Tao Johnson 5, Tyler Godfrey 4, Zach Marlowe 9, Dutch Driggs 21, Jay Scoresby 11, Kayden Toldson 10, Briggs 1.