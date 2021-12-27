BLACKFOOT — We are close to the halfway point of the high school basketball season and it is time to take a look at how the Bingham County teams are performing.
This “report card” is based solely on what we have seen from the teams and whether they are improved, diminished, or the same as a year ago.
Some scores will be exactly what you might expect, while others will be a bit different and reasoning for the scores will be provided.
Also will be the current standings and overall records for those that have gotten a game or two into the books for their respective conferences.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL REPORT CARDS
4A High Country Conference
Blackfoot 3 0 13 0
Shelley 2 1 7 4
Bonneville 1 2 5 5
Skyline 1 2 2 7
Hillcrest 1 3 2 8
Blackfoot, the defending 4A state champion, has done everything asked of them so far this year. They have beaten all the 5A schools they have played, they have beaten everyone, in fact, that they have played and if anything, they look as strong if not stronger than they did a year ago. The Lady Broncos returned their top six players from a year ago and if the early season results show us anything, the bench looks stronger as well. They have added speed and length and rebounding to the team from a year ago. They are averaging nearly 54 points per game while only giving up 34 points per game and prior to a couple of weeks ago, those numbers were much better than that so that is the only knock on what they have done. You just have to give them an A for this point in the season, but there are tough games on the horizon.
Shelley is possibly the most improved team in the High Country Conference and they are doing it basically with a sophomore and a freshman and a complement of seniors who round out the starting five. They faced Blackfoot once and were not even close to the Lady Broncos, who shut down the Lady Russets’ offense, something that has happened a couple of times this season. The fact that they are in second place in the HCC and have a winning record is a plus and a sign that the program has turned the corner this year and will be a team to watch for in the future.
GRADE: B+
3A South East Idaho Conference
Snake River 0 0 7 2
American Falls 0 0 5 4
Marsh Valley 0 0 5 5
Snake River was faced with the prospect of having to replace all-everything player Josee Steadman, who has graduated and taken her skills and game to the next level. A year ago was disappointing as the team did not accomplish many of their goals for the season and the loss of Steadman and fellow seniors Adia Goff and Sage Stimpson left the inside game and rebounding as major question marks for this year’s team.
Those players have been supplanted with speed and the Lady Panthers have a lot of speed in the line-up and some outside shooting has emerged to give the team some inside-outside presence and they have made the most of it. The team can score and has been doing so at a 54 points per game clip which is better than many thought would be possible. Their hustling and speed have limited teams to 47 points per game and they have rebounded better than expected. Those are all good things.
The big lacking point for the team is they have not yet developed a player that is a can’t-miss if the team needs a bucket. A year ago, it was a foregone conclusion that Steadman would get the ball. This year, it looks like guard Riley Edlefsen is that player, but it is hard to rely on a player who will be looking three point basket first and inside bucket second. The team is coming around and you have to like their chances to get to the postseason in good order.
Grade: B+
2A Nuclear Conference
Ririe 2 0 6 4
West Jefferson 1 1 3 9
Firth 1 1 3 10
North Fremont 0 1 4 6
Salmon 0 1 2 5
In a conference that only has one team with a winning record, Firth has done fairly well. Things got off to a bad start, when in the first half of the first game, they lost starter Kirdy Jolley for the season with a torn ACL. Jolley was counted on for scoring and rebounding on a team that was starting four sophomores around her. They are still starting four sophomores and have pulled up another from the JV squad, but in terms of experience, the Lady Cougars are very young and have made tremendous strides during the season thus far. When you have lost seven more games than you have won and there is still only a 10-point deficit between scoring and points given up, it isn’t a total loss. The question is, how much more can they improve and can they make a run to get into the top two teams in the conference for that all important seeding come district play? They are close, but still need another couple of wins in conference to establish themselves as a threat.
This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for coach Sharla Cook, but it has turned into more of a teaching year than rebuilding. They really could use a solid post presence, but Macie Mecham has the looks of a nice player for down the road and Riley Nielson is doing what she can inside. Only time will tell for this year’s squad.
Grade: C
2A South East Idaho Conference
Soda Springs 2 0 3 4
Bear Lake 1 0 4 6
Aberdeen 0 1 8 3
West Side 0 1 8 3
Malad 0 1 1 10
In a conference that has produced a lot of talent over the years, you have to wonder what is going on when the top two teams are sitting there with losing records, while the next two teams are both 8-3 on the year.
Aberdeen looked phenomenal in the early going, then came a couple of big losses that just didn’t figure. You may have to wonder if that was an aberration or if they just were ready when others weren’t and have hit a flat spot in the season. The second half may determine everything for the Lady Tigers, or are they a one-person team and when other schools figure out how to defend the Lady Tigers, it is all over because they haven’t developed the offense well enough.
In the early going, it was go to the post and she responded with big game after big game. They had speed and used it well on defense and that produced some fast break points. Have the guards simply disappeared or are there some injuries that haven’t been noticed yet? Only time will tell, but the guess here is that Aberdeen and West Side are just too good to not make the top of the standings by the time districts roll around. We shall see.
Grade: B- for Aberdeen
BOYS’ BASKETBALL REPORT CARDS
4A High Country Conference
Shelley 1 0 7 1
Blackfoot 0 0 5 2
Hillcrest 0 0 5 2
Bonneville 0 0 1 7
Skyline 0 1 1 4
The big question mark still has to be about Shelley. All they have done is win all of their games but one, which came at the Preston Tournament against Kuna, who is currently 3-6, but as a member of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference merits some respect. All of the other games the Russets have played have been wins, but the big concern there is that they don’t win in a big manner or in a flashy way. Some of the wins have been really close, one ever by a last second, off-balance three-pointer in a very low scoring game.
What the Russets do is play as a team. There are no superstars on this team, but they do a lot of the little things coaches like. They hustle, they scramble for loose balls, they hit the big three-pointer, they rebound and they play defense.
Those are things good teams are known for and that is what opposing coaches will see when they watch film of the Russets.
This was supposed to be another in a series of rebuilding years for the Russets, the second year under coach Jim Kolsen and you can see the difference that has been made since Kolsen came aboard at the start of last season. This team likes each other and while they aren’t as deep as they would like to be, they have been learning how to win and they are doing a nice job of it. It is hard to be critical of this team, but the true test of how good they are will come in the first three or four games of the new year, when they will tangle with Pocatello, Hillcrest, Minico and Sugar-Salem, all on the road. That is a tough stretch of games and if they come out of that without a loss, then you can count on the Russets to be heard from the rest of the way.
For now, Shelley has done nothing wrong and deserves a grade of A for the season.
Blackfoot is 5-2 on the year, but questions will remain on the Broncos. Sure, you say, they opened with four games against 5A schools, but two of those games came against Idaho Falls, who has yet to instill any confidence that they can be a difference-maker this year. Idaho Falls’ lone win came against Skyline, who has but a single win on their resume. Nothing to brag about there. The Broncos do have a win against Highland and a narrow loss to Rigby on the road, but the blowout loss to Pocatello to start the Owyhee Tournament is of concern. Subsequent wins against Minico and Burley were close contests that do not instill a lot of confidence going forward. This is a team that is looking to establish their identity this season.
There is talent on the squad, but getting the talent to mesh into a tight-knit squad is sometimes easier to talk about than to do. They appear solid at point guard with Miles Toussaint and at the wing with Ja’Vonte King and Deegan Hale is a talent to be sure.
The rest need to find their niche and how they belong with the overall makeup of the squad. From what I have seen, the team relies too much on the three-point basket, which hurts rebounding and second chance points, which we all know is what leads to early leads in games and the overall make up of a team.
Defense needs work, as do a lot of the fundamentals on this team. Sometimes it is better to make the routine play and pass rather than the flashier pass which may not be as successful. They can both work, but the flashy pass if unsuccessful is just another turnover which can cost a team in a close game.
This team could be a very good team by season’s end, but for now, they are just another team looking for their identity.
Grade: B+
3A South East Idaho Conference
Marsh Valley 0 0 5 1
Snake River 0 0 5 2
American Falls 0 0 0 7
Snake River is what Snake River always puts on the floor when every season begins. They play defense, they rebound and they can shoot the three-point basket when it is available.
They have senior leadership that is always important and the team definitely knows coach Bob Coombs’ system inside and out, which is a given. You have to know what is expected of you when the head coach has 491 wins in his career, looking for number 500 before the season is over.
His top two assistants have over 25 years of experience each, so there is around 100 years of coaching experience on the staff and you can’t just go out and buy that kind of leadership. The starting five players are going to be solid and the end result on this team will be how the rest of the team develops behind them during the second half of the season.
The senior leader is going to be Cole Gilbert, a three-year varsity player who is the guy the team will rally around on any given night. The post appears to be freshman Marcus Coombs who could be as good as anyone who has suited up for the Panthers in recent years. He is around 6’ 5” and can play anywhere on the floor. The point is sophomore Luke Higginson and he can play with the best in the 3A classification. He runs the floor well, can shoot the three, makes his free throws and his basketball IQ is among the highest in the state. The ball will be in his hands for most of any game and the decisions he makes will determine the team he leads when it is all said and done. The other two starters appear to be Keegan McCraw and Connor Fitzgerald, both of whom are perfect role players that can hit the three when needed, get loose balls, rebound, and play tough defense, a trademark for the Panthers.
This team already looks like a typical Coombs coached squad who is always around when state berths are announced.
Grade: A-
2A Nuclear Conference
North Fremont 1 0 5 1
Firth 0 0 6 3
West Jefferson 0 0 3 3
Salmon 0 0 3 4
Ririe 0 1 7 2
Firth is much better than they were a year ago. The team assembled by coach Scott Adams plays like the Firth teams of old, although they do have a few things of concern. In one of their three losses, the team simply could not make a basket and that led to a loss I am sure the team had counted in the win column at the beginning of the season.
One thing for certain is that Firth does not duck anyone and the schedule is going to be tough, especially once they enter the Nuclear Conference part of the regular season. That is where Firth usually excels, using the conference games to set the postseason up for success. You can count on the Cougars to be in contention for the top spot or the second seed at the very least once the tournament rolls around.
This is a balanced team, where there could be a different scoring leader in each of the games. There is a senior leader who will be the one constant down the stretch and that should be Austin Jacobsen. He handles the ball well, passes well, knows how to run the offense even though he isn’t the point and he can get to the rim to score the layups so there isn’t a scoring drought in any game. He is a heady ball player, but he should be, having been with the team for three years now. They do not have a true post, but they do crash the boards and have an abundance of speed which they use very effectively on defense. The play of Sam Park and Burton Park will be instrumental to the overall success of the team. Sam Park can hit the three ball, but if he doesn’t feel it, he is not compelled to keep on launching shots. He hurts other teams in a variety of ways. He gets the loose ball, he rebounds, he plays defense and he is a speedster. The same things can be said of Burton Park, but he is a bit more prolific offensively. Throw in a couple more players who know their roles and there is enough experience on this team that if they can get on a roll, they could win it all.
They lost early season games to Melba and Fruitland, but the lessons learned there will suit this team well and the adjustments that have been made will also play into the overall game plan of Scott Adams, a seven-time state title winning coach.
Grade: B+
2A South East Idaho Conference
West Side 0 0 4 4
Aberdeen 0 0 4 5
Soda Springs 0 0 3 3
Bear Lake 0 0 1 7
Malad 0 0 1 8
Aberdeen has won the games they were expected to win and of their losses, all have been to teams that are already ranked or will be expected to be ranked before the season is over.
They have some nice pieces to what should be a very good team before season’s end.
Justus Bright is one that is especially useful when he plays within himself. When he gets a bit out of control, especially on defense, he becomes a foul freak and that is not what is needed from this talented play to make his team go. If he gets himself a bit more under control, he could be any kind of ball player, even earning honors on the all-state team by season’s end.
The rest of the team is a work in progress and how quickly they fall into place for the coaching staff, the sooner they will let the world know whether they will be a contender come late February and early March.
The pieces are there, they just haven’t been molded quite into the team they could be.
They will enter the second half of the season with a two-game winning streak and, other than the rematch with North Fremont, figure to be able to match up well with everyone else. The South East Idaho Conference is not as strong as in years past, so they could conceivably be in the hunt when the seeds are passed out for the district tournament and with a bit of luck, could be earning a berth at the state tournament.
Grade: B
There you have it, one man’s view of the status of the teams in Bingham County with respect to their report card for the first half of the year. There’s lots of exciting basketball ahead for all of the Bingham County teams, so get out and support your favorite team and cheer them on to a great second half of the season as they each fight for a spot at the state basketball championships.