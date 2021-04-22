POCATELLO – One thing is for sure, the cream always rises to the top when the cowboys and cowgirls of District 4 gather for their six-week run every spring.
Another thing that has shown itself is that it isn’t a matter of if, it is a matter of when that bull rider will get hurt while pursuing the special eight-second ride that places him in the money of the District 4 Rodeo series.
It has been that way for years and it will continue to be that way, no matter what, or so it seems.
One thing is for sure, after two weeks of rodeo, four total performances, it is looking like some things will never change and that is the cream has risen to the top once again and while things are never over until they are over, they are shaping up with four of the 12 performances finished and in the books.
Friday night’s action ended up like this: (top five in each event if there were that many that made the eight or earned a time or score)
Bareback Riding
Sage Allen 63 10 points
Chance Schielke 58 9 points
Barrel Racing
Ryen Smith 15.725 10 points
Breyer Newman 16.197 9 points
Josie Joe Johnson 16.221 8 points
Paige Balster 16.242 7 points
Laynee Gergersen 16.243 6 points
Breakaway Roping
Lili Bell 2.92 10 points
Breyer Newman 3.64 9 points
Kevi Broncho 4.00 8 points
Madi Foster 4.08 7 points
Laynee Gregerson 4.74 6 points
Bull Riding
No qualified rides
Goat Tying
Harley Beasley 7.37 10 points
Breyer Newman 7.86 9 points
Laynee Gregersen 8.92 8 points
McKinsey Torres 9.10 7 points
Haylee Stroud 9.30 6 points
Pole Bending
Laynee Gregersen 21.57 10 points
Shaylie Crockett 21.76 9 points
Maquell Madsen 21.78 8 points
Madi Foster 21.82 7 points
Josie Jo Johnson 22.12 6 points
Saddle Bronc Riding
(No qualified ride)
Steer Wrestling
Hunter Roche 6.65 10 points
Collin Williams 10.86 9 points
Riley Barber 17.61 8 points
(No other qualified times)
Team Roping
Wyatt Jensen 9.73 10 points
Boedy Thompson 9.73 10 points
Breyer Newman 13.07 9 points
Sod Williams 13.07 9 points
Wade Bell 15.94 8 points
Ira Oleson 15.94 8 points
Nathan Payne 24.32 7 points
Jaycee Johnson 24.32 7 points
Alexandrea Austin 30.98 6 points
Libby Swan 30.98 6 points
Tie Down Roping
Riley Barber 11.74 10 points
Kellen Merica 11.84 9 points
Hunter Roche 12.33 8 points
Wyatt Jensen 13.38 7 points
Boedy Thompson 13.40 6 points
Saturday’s Performance
Bareback Riding
Sage Allen 61 10 points
(Sage continues to be the only Bareback Rider to make all of his rides
Barrel Racing
Josie Jo Johnson 15.72 10 points
Breyer Newman 15.92 9 points
Ryen Smith 16.036 8 points
Maquell Madsen 16.08 7 points
McKinsey Torres 16.10 6 points
Breakaway Roping
Alexandrea Austin 2.95 10 points
Lili Bell 3.03 9 points
Macijo Broncho 3.41 8 points
Made Foster 3.99 7 points
Laynee Gregersen 4.26 6 points
Bull Riding
(No qualified rides)
Rawley Johnson has 20 points on two rides the first weekend and was competing in some PRCA events in Texas this past weekend. He is perfect on two rides and leads the event)
Goat Tying
Laynee Gregersen 7.28 10 points
Breyer Newman 7.47 9 points
Harley Beasley 7.63 8 points
McKinsey Torres 9.15 7 points
Madi Foster 9.19 6 points
Pole Bending
Ryen Smith 20.58 10 points
Laynee Gregersen 21.20 9 points
McKinsey Torres 21.26 8 points
Kenedie Balster 21.80 7 points
Madi Foster 21.87 6 points
Saddle Bronc Riding
(No qualified rides)
Steer Wrestling
Ira Oleson 8.65 10 points
Boedy Thompson 12.09 9 points
Riley Barber 16.48 8 points
Hunter Roche 16.94 7 points
Dustin Bartausky 21.80 6 points
Team Roping
Quinn Merica 9.29 10 points
Kellen Merica 9.29 10 points
Madi Foster 14.79 9 points
Jase Foster 14.79 9 points
Breyer Newman 14.87 8 points
Sod Williams 14.87 8 points
Lili Bell 15.40 7 points
Hunter Roche 15.04 7 points
Tie Down Roping
Hunter Roche 11.26 10 points
Wyatt Jensen 11.31 9 points
Ira Oleson 13.12 8 points
Riley Barber 14.79 7 points
Boedy Thompson 15.82 6 points
Here are the overall standings after 4 of 12 performances in the District 4 series of events.
There are 40 possible points that could have been earned in each of the events for the high school cowboys and cowgirls.
Bareback Riding
Sage Allen 40 points
Chance Schielke 9 points
No other cowboy has ridden a qualified mount in this event.
Breakaway Roping
Lili Bell 28 points
Alexandrea Austin 27 points
Macijo Broncho 19 points
Breyer Newman 19 points
Madi Foster 19 points
A total of 16 cowgirls have earned points in this event.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Nobody has a qualified ride in this event yet.
There are only two cowboys who have entered this event, Ira Oleson and Dustin Bartausky.
Pole Bending
Laynee Gregersen 37 points
Ryen Smith 29 points
Shaylie Crockett 28 points
Madison Foster 19 points
McKinsey Torres 18 points
There are 18 cowgirls who have earned points in this event out of the 24 who have entered during the first four performances.
Tie Down Roping
Wyatt Jensen 35 points
Riley Barber 27 points
Kellen Merica 24 points
Boedy Thompson 19 points
Hunter Roche 18 points
A total of 10 cowboys have successfully earned points in this event.
There are a total of 12 who have competed in this event during the first four performances.
Goat Tying
Harley Beasley 38 points
Laynee Gregersen 34 points
Breyer Newman 34 points
McKinsey Torres 23 points
Madison Foster 20 points
A total of 11 cowgirls have earned points in this event.
There are a total of 12 cowgirls who have been competing in this event during the first four performances.
Steer Wrestling
Hunter Roche 27 points
Riley Barber 26 points
Ira Oleson 10 points
Boedy Thompson 9 points
Collin Williams 9 points
Dustin Bartausky 6 points
All six of the entrants in this event have scored during the first four performances.
Team Roping
Wade Bell 24 points
Ira Oleson 24 points
Wyatt Jensen 20 points
Boedy Thompson 20 points
Maquell Madsen 11 points
Madison Foster 10 points
Jase Foster 10 points
Sod Williams 9 points
Kellen Merica 9 points
Riley Barber 9 points
Breyer Newman 9 points
Harley Beasley 9 points
Quinn Merica 9 points
A total of 22 contestants have earned points in this event out of the 30 who have entered during the first four performances.
Barrel Racing
Josie Jo Johnson 30 points
Breyer Newman 29 points
Ryen Smith 28 points
Alexandrea Austin 18 points
Shaylie Crocket 18 points
Maquell Madsen 18 points
A total of 16 cowgirls have scored points in this event through the first four performances out of the 41 who have entered this event.