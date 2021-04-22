POCATELLO – One thing is for sure, the cream always rises to the top when the cowboys and cowgirls of District 4 gather for their six-week run every spring.

Another thing that has shown itself is that it isn’t a matter of if, it is a matter of when that bull rider will get hurt while pursuing the special eight-second ride that places him in the money of the District 4 Rodeo series.

It has been that way for years and it will continue to be that way, no matter what, or so it seems.

One thing is for sure, after two weeks of rodeo, four total performances, it is looking like some things will never change and that is the cream has risen to the top once again and while things are never over until they are over, they are shaping up with four of the 12 performances finished and in the books.

Friday night’s action ended up like this: (top five in each event if there were that many that made the eight or earned a time or score)

Bareback Riding

Sage Allen 63 10 points

Chance Schielke 58 9 points

Barrel Racing

Ryen Smith 15.725 10 points

Breyer Newman 16.197 9 points

Josie Joe Johnson 16.221 8 points

Paige Balster 16.242 7 points

Laynee Gergersen 16.243 6 points

Breakaway Roping

Lili Bell 2.92 10 points

Breyer Newman 3.64 9 points

Kevi Broncho 4.00 8 points

Madi Foster 4.08 7 points

Laynee Gregerson 4.74 6 points

Bull Riding

No qualified rides

Goat Tying

Harley Beasley 7.37 10 points

Breyer Newman 7.86 9 points

Laynee Gregersen 8.92 8 points

McKinsey Torres 9.10 7 points

Haylee Stroud 9.30 6 points

Pole Bending

Laynee Gregersen 21.57 10 points

Shaylie Crockett 21.76 9 points

Maquell Madsen 21.78 8 points

Madi Foster 21.82 7 points

Josie Jo Johnson 22.12 6 points

Saddle Bronc Riding

(No qualified ride)

Steer Wrestling

Hunter Roche 6.65 10 points

Collin Williams 10.86 9 points

Riley Barber 17.61 8 points

(No other qualified times)

Team Roping

Wyatt Jensen 9.73 10 points

Boedy Thompson 9.73 10 points

Breyer Newman 13.07 9 points

Sod Williams 13.07 9 points

Wade Bell 15.94 8 points

Ira Oleson 15.94 8 points

Nathan Payne 24.32 7 points

Jaycee Johnson 24.32 7 points

Alexandrea Austin 30.98 6 points

Libby Swan 30.98 6 points

Tie Down Roping

Riley Barber 11.74 10 points

Kellen Merica 11.84 9 points

Hunter Roche 12.33 8 points

Wyatt Jensen 13.38 7 points

Boedy Thompson 13.40 6 points

Saturday’s Performance

Bareback Riding

Sage Allen 61 10 points

(Sage continues to be the only Bareback Rider to make all of his rides

Barrel Racing

Josie Jo Johnson 15.72 10 points

Breyer Newman 15.92 9 points

Ryen Smith 16.036 8 points

Maquell Madsen 16.08 7 points

McKinsey Torres 16.10 6 points

Breakaway Roping

Alexandrea Austin 2.95 10 points

Lili Bell 3.03 9 points

Macijo Broncho 3.41 8 points

Made Foster 3.99 7 points

Laynee Gregersen 4.26 6 points

Bull Riding

(No qualified rides)

Rawley Johnson has 20 points on two rides the first weekend and was competing in some PRCA events in Texas this past weekend. He is perfect on two rides and leads the event)

Goat Tying

Laynee Gregersen 7.28 10 points

Breyer Newman 7.47 9 points

Harley Beasley 7.63 8 points

McKinsey Torres 9.15 7 points

Madi Foster 9.19 6 points

Pole Bending

Ryen Smith 20.58 10 points

Laynee Gregersen 21.20 9 points

McKinsey Torres 21.26 8 points

Kenedie Balster 21.80 7 points

Madi Foster 21.87 6 points

Saddle Bronc Riding

(No qualified rides)

Steer Wrestling

Ira Oleson 8.65 10 points

Boedy Thompson 12.09 9 points

Riley Barber 16.48 8 points

Hunter Roche 16.94 7 points

Dustin Bartausky 21.80 6 points

Team Roping

Quinn Merica 9.29 10 points

Kellen Merica 9.29 10 points

Madi Foster 14.79 9 points

Jase Foster 14.79 9 points

Breyer Newman 14.87 8 points

Sod Williams 14.87 8 points

Lili Bell 15.40 7 points

Hunter Roche 15.04 7 points

Tie Down Roping

Hunter Roche 11.26 10 points

Wyatt Jensen 11.31 9 points

Ira Oleson 13.12 8 points

Riley Barber 14.79 7 points

Boedy Thompson 15.82 6 points

Here are the overall standings after 4 of 12 performances in the District 4 series of events.

There are 40 possible points that could have been earned in each of the events for the high school cowboys and cowgirls.

Bareback Riding

Sage Allen 40 points

Chance Schielke 9 points

No other cowboy has ridden a qualified mount in this event.

Breakaway Roping

Lili Bell 28 points

Alexandrea Austin 27 points

Macijo Broncho 19 points

Breyer Newman 19 points

Madi Foster 19 points

A total of 16 cowgirls have earned points in this event.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Nobody has a qualified ride in this event yet.

There are only two cowboys who have entered this event, Ira Oleson and Dustin Bartausky.

Pole Bending

Laynee Gregersen 37 points

Ryen Smith 29 points

Shaylie Crockett 28 points

Madison Foster 19 points

McKinsey Torres 18 points

There are 18 cowgirls who have earned points in this event out of the 24 who have entered during the first four performances.

Tie Down Roping

Wyatt Jensen 35 points

Riley Barber 27 points

Kellen Merica 24 points

Boedy Thompson 19 points

Hunter Roche 18 points

A total of 10 cowboys have successfully earned points in this event.

There are a total of 12 who have competed in this event during the first four performances.

Goat Tying

Harley Beasley 38 points

Laynee Gregersen 34 points

Breyer Newman 34 points

McKinsey Torres 23 points

Madison Foster 20 points

A total of 11 cowgirls have earned points in this event.

There are a total of 12 cowgirls who have been competing in this event during the first four performances.

Steer Wrestling

Hunter Roche 27 points

Riley Barber 26 points

Ira Oleson 10 points

Boedy Thompson 9 points

Collin Williams 9 points

Dustin Bartausky 6 points

All six of the entrants in this event have scored during the first four performances.

Team Roping

Wade Bell 24 points

Ira Oleson 24 points

Wyatt Jensen 20 points

Boedy Thompson 20 points

Maquell Madsen 11 points

Madison Foster 10 points

Jase Foster 10 points

Sod Williams 9 points

Kellen Merica 9 points

Riley Barber 9 points

Breyer Newman 9 points

Harley Beasley 9 points

Quinn Merica 9 points

A total of 22 contestants have earned points in this event out of the 30 who have entered during the first four performances.

Barrel Racing

Josie Jo Johnson 30 points

Breyer Newman 29 points

Ryen Smith 28 points

Alexandrea Austin 18 points

Shaylie Crocket 18 points

Maquell Madsen 18 points

A total of 16 cowgirls have scored points in this event through the first four performances out of the 41 who have entered this event.

