POCATELLO – The prestigious Bob Conley Cross Country Invitational was held in Pocatello on Thursday and a number of Bingham County schools — Snake River, Shelley, Firth and even Sho-Ban — had runners that participated.
In the small school division, Snake River boys finished in fourth position, behind Salmon, Sugar-Salem and Soda Springs.
Firth checked in in the 10th position of the 16 schools who fielded full teams. Sho-Ban had only three runners compete on the boys’ side of things.
The top 10 teams finished as follows:
1. Salmon 34
2. Sugar-Salem 82
3. Soda Springs 97
4. Snake River 157
5. North Fremont 175
6. Teton 194
7. Grace 196
8. Gooding 201
9. West Side 224
10. Firth 253
For the girls in the small school division, Snake River finished in the fifth position. The Panthers were the only Bingham County School that fielded a full team for this event.
The top 10 teams finished as follows:
1. Raft River 105
2. Soda Springs 107
3. Sugar-Salem 109
4. Bear Lake 122
5. Snake River 135
6. Salmon 149
7. Teton 167
8. Malad 183
9. South Fremont 206
10. Oakley 209
For the boys, the top individual runners were as follows:
1. Johnathon Simmons, senior Salmon 16:04.3
2. Daniel Simmons, freshman Salmon 16:14.8
3. Cole Wilkerson, sophomore Grace 16:30.7
4. Owen Rogers, senior Gooding 16:37.4
5. Keller Brothes, sophomore Salmon 16:47.8
6. Asher Johnston, senior North Fremont 16:53.1
7. Kelson Smith, senior Soda Springs 17:00.5
8. Lincoln High, junior Snake River 17:02.2
9. Brigham Dalling, junior Sugar-Salem 17:06.5
10. Micah Tolman, junior Salmon 17:09.8
Also:
17. Keegan McCraw, junior Snake River 17:20.7
36. Rylan Anderson, junior Snake River 18:01.9
39. Strider Perry, sophomore Firth 18:06.3
43, Nathaniel Frame, senior Firth 18:27.9
44. Nathan Adams, junior Snake River 18:28.8
51. Mitch Harrison, senior Firth 18:39.7
53. Brock Goodwin, junior Snake River 18:43.2
64. Connor Johnson, sophomore Firth 19:13.6
65. Cooper Leslie, junior Firth 19:14.0
75. Tanner Fillmore, junior Snake River 19:39.5
78. Dillon Nightengale, freshman Firth 20:01.2
83. Cade Morgan, senior Snake River 20:17.3
97. Ethan Plentywounds, senior Sho-Ban 21:03.2
105. Sayer Leavitt, junior Firth 21:52.4
113. Alonzo Sonnip, junior Sho-Ban 24:14.0
115. Mato Fasthorse, junior Sho-Ban 28:15.8
For the girls, the top individual runners were as follows:
1. Karlee Christensen, senior Raft River 18:47.9
2. Kaybree Christensen, senior Raft River 18:48.8
3. Elise Kelsey, junior Bear Lake 19:20.1
4. Aubrie Barzee, freshman West Side 19:42.5
5. Jaresa jackson, junior Sugar-Salem 20:18.0
6. Allie Black, freshman Raft River 20:25.4
7. Ryley Klinger, junior Sugar-Salem 20:30.9
8. Kinsee Hansen, freshman Bear Lake 20:33.3
9. Jenna Gaines, senior Soda Springs 20:37.4
10. McKenzie Winegar, freshman South Fremont 20:38.7
also:
11. Hailey Raymond, freshman Snake River 20:39.0
21. Kylee Morgan, sophomore Snake River 21:16.4
25. Kierra Jensen, senior Snake River 21:27.1
26. Allister Dillow, freshman Snake River 21:27.7
30. Cassi Robbins, senior Firth 21:41.9
53. Morgan Sensenbach, senior Snake River 22:41.3
65. Aliza Haroldson, sophomore Snake River 23:02.7
72. Hailey Nash, freshman Snake River 23:21.8
92. Hannah Christensen, junior Firth 26:42.5
97. Brylee Pierson, sophomore Firth 28:36.2
99. Laila Diaz, sophomore Sho-Ban 29:16.8
In the large school division, the Shelley boys finished in 10th place of the 16 teams that posted team scores.
The Shelley girls only had three runners compete in the event.
On the boys’ side of things, Shelley runners were listed in the following positions and times:
49. Ben Vernon, senior Shelley 18:12.1
58. Mike Hansen, sophomore Shelley 18:48.9
66. Zac Gillett, senior Shelley 18:58.4
69. Isaac Vernon, sophomore Shelley 19:10.6
76. Roy Meek, junior Shelley 20:13.8
77. Bowen Maynar, freshman Shelley 20:33.2
For the girls, the following posted times:
55. Savannah Ivins, freshman Shelley 22:05.3
60. Clara Benson, senior Shelley 22:38.5
65. Katelyn Benson, sophomore Shelley 23:27.6
Most of these same teams will be competing in the Firth Invitational on Wednesday with the races beginning at 2 p.m.