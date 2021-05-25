MIDDLETON – After the way Snake River dominated both the boys’ and girls’ District 5, 3A competition a couple of weeks ago, there were high hopes of a trophy or state championship in some of the individual events.
Reality had to sink in and people had to realize that this is a very young Snake River team, both with the boys and the girls, and the best may be yet to come as the youngsters who are catching the running bug at Snake River will be joining the high school ranks in the next year or two, and most of the current runners are only freshmen and sophomores.
That being said, there were some outstanding performances and some great leadership from this year’s seniors at the 3A state meet, who really lit the fire under the underclassmen who can’t wait to get things going when the team begins their summer practice and summer running program which is more for fun and yet offers some building blocks for the future as well.
One standout senior was Morgan Sensenbach, who was trying a couple of events for the first time, the long jump and the triple jump.
For a runner who had specialized in the 800 meter run for her career, this was a big step forward and this meet is one that will live in her and many others memories for a lifetime.
Not only did Morgan excel in her specialty, the 800 meters, which she earned a medal in for the second straight year, she also finished second in the long jump, sixth in the triple jump, and helped the 4x400 relay to a medal earning finish when they were sixth in the finals.
In all, Morgan won medals in four events, tops on the team, and showed all of the younger members of the team what a little hard work and the willingness to try other events can do as she leaves Snake River on top of the world.
Team-wise, the Snake River Lady Panthers finished in 11th position from the 20 teams who earned points, while the Snake River Panther boys finished in 13th position from the 20 teams who earned points.
3A Boys’ Team Standings
1. Kimberly 134
2. Sugar-Salem 92.5
3. Gooding 71
4. Filer 47
5. Bonners Ferry 44
3A Girls Teams Standing
1. Sugar-Salem 107
2. Timberlake 75
3. McCall-Donnelly 61
4. Kimberly 54.5
5. Fruitland 48
Individually, as stated above, it was a great meet for Morgan Sensenbach, but other young ladies also excelled in their events as well.
Rylie Edlefsen just missed the finals of the 400 and she is only a freshman. As mentioned, Sensenbach finished in fifth in the 800 and Camden Dunn finished in 15th. In the 1600, Reagan VanORden finished in sixth, good enough for a medal, and she came back in the 3200 to finish in fifth, earning another medal. The girls used a big finish in the 4x400 relay to finish in sixth and earn a medal in that event and also picked up some nice points from Morgan Sensenbach when she finished second in the long jump, and wrapped up things with a nice sixth place finish in the triple jump.
For the boys, they had their moments in the sun, although the weather didn’t allow for any sunshine as it was cloudy and rainy on both days, but the good finishes began for the Panthers when Rylan Anderson finished in third in the 400, and was followed up by Keegan McCraw and his fourth place finish in the 3200. Anderson and McCraw qualified for four events each, so a lot was expected of both of them. Anderson came right back to finish in fourth in the 110 meter hurdles, but there was some discussion of an interference call that was not allowed, but Anderson definitely was interfered with as a hurdle in his lane was knocked down before he got to it and it did hinder his running. Anyway, no change there and Anderson was fourth. The boys earned a point for their eighth place finish in the 4x400 relay and backed that up with another eighth place finish in the medley relay as well.
That wrapped up all the scoring for the Panthers on this day, but there will be brighter days ahead, as the vast majority of the athletes who qualified for this meet will be returning for the cross country season and the track and field season for next year, so things should only get better as the athletes get bigger, stronger and faster a year from now.