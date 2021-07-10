BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot and Bingham County can now count among the myriad of champions a new national champion in its midst.
Blackfoot’s own Ryan Reynolds, a baseball player on the Blackfoot High School Broncos baseball team, has been playing with the USA Baseball, MBA Navy 2024 Club baseball program this season and the team was one of 64 teams selected to play in the USA National 15U Tournament.
The field was narrowed down to 32 teams and then placed into pods to determine the final 16 teams who went into bracket play.
The team, comprised of players from Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nebraska, Las Vegas and Phoenix, used their depth and experience to compile a record of 9-0 during the bracket play, defeating a Southern California team in the final game by the score of 9-1. That team, Trosky National 2024, finished the tournament with a 7-2 record.
The majority of the teams in the tournament were laden with players who have already committed to play Division 1 baseball.
The Mountain West Team, MBA Navy 2024 had Division I talent slated to play at Texas Christian University, Florida State University, and Arizona State University.
During the tournament, Ryan pitched the first game of the bracket and one other game and was instrumental in the field with his opportunities. Reynolds batted an impressive .476 during the finals and played several different positions for the team.
Reynolds is currently traveling with the team to a tournament in Arizona.
Team USA fields teams in the following age categories each year: 18 and Under, 17 & 16, 15 and Under, 14 & Under and 12 & Under, giving young baseball players the opportunity to play highly competitive baseball within their own age groups and do so in an environment that attracts scouts and coaches from most Division I programs.
MBA Navy 2024 captured its first-ever gold medal with a 9-1 victory against Trosky National 2024 in the championship game of the 15U National Team Championships Arizona on Wednesday at Peoria Sports Complex.
Cooper Hansen tossed a six-inning complete game for MBA Navy and allowed just one run and struck out three in an impressive performance on the big stage. The 5-foot-11 southpaw received plenty of support from his offense, which produced six runs across the final two innings to seal off the run-rule win.
MBA Navy scored nine unanswered runs after Trosky National put the game’s first run on the board via a seeing-eye single off the bat of Tatum Marsh. MBA Navy responded immediately with three runs in the bottom half of the frame courtesy of Zach Edwards’ two-RBI triple and Kale Fountain’s RBI-double off the wall in left.
The game remained 3-1 until the fifth when Drake Piersall roped a double into the leftfield corner and plated three runs — Easton Barrett, Burke-Lee Mabeus and Edwards.
MBA Navy extended its lead to 8-1 in the sixth after Barrett’s triple brought home two more runs, and he later came across to score the game-ending run on Mabeus’ single to left.
MBA Navy concluded the 2021 15U National Team Championships with a perfect 9-0 mark and an 85-30 run differential.
Trosky National suffered its second loss and finished the tournament with a 7-2 record. The silver medal marks Trosky’s second top three finish as a program at the National Team Championships Arizona, joined by a gold-medal finish in the 15U tournament in 2018.
TB SoCal Baseball (6-2) and Saddleback Cowboys (6-2) earned a split of the bronze medal.
Line score for the championship game:
TROSKY NATIONAL 001 000 0 — 1 5 0
MBA NAVY 003 033 X — 9 9 0
Box Score:
Trosky National 2024
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tatum Marsh 3 0 2 1 0 0
Julius Pfau 3 0 1 0 0 1
Drew Rogers 2 0 0 0 1 0
Ryan VandenBrink 2 0 0 0 0 1
Owen Estabrook 2 0 1 0 0 0
Kaohu Kawelu 2 0 0 0 0 1
Thomas Young 1 0 0 0 1 0
Makai Susor 2 1 1 0 0 0
Brady Strohm 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chase Gasner — — — — — -
Bryce McKnight — — — — — -
Totals 18 1 5 1 2 3
Batting 2B: Makai Susor
TB: Tatum Marsh 2, Owen Estabrook, Makai Susor 2, Julius Pfau
RBI: Tatum Marsh
SAC: Brady Strohm
GIDP: Drew Rogers
CS: Thomas Young
PIK: Tatum Marsh, Drew Rogers
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (52.38%)
Tatum Marsh 3, Drew Rogers, Makai Susor, Kaohu Kawelu 2, Brady Strohm 2, Julius Pfau, Thomas Young
Team LOB: 2
MBA Navy 2024
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Barrett 2 3 2 2 1 0
Burke-Lee Mabeus 3 2 3 1 1 0
Zach Edwards 2 2 1 2 1 0
Kale Fountain 3 0 1 1 0 0
Drake Piersall 3 0 1 3 0 1
Cooper Hansen 2 0 0 0 0 0
Will Dart 1 1 0 0 2 0
Connor Apeceche 2 1 1 0 1 1
Boston Williams 2 0 0 0 0 2
Alexander Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Carson Moody 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Reynolds 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 24 9 9 9 6 4
Batting 2B: Drake Piersall, Easton Barrett, Kale Fountain
3B: Zach Edwards, Easton Barrett
TB: Burke-Lee Mabeus 3, Zach Edwards 3, Drake Piersall 2, Connor Apeceche, Easton Barrett 5, Kale Fountain 2
RBI: Burke-Lee Mabeus, Zach Edwards 2, Drake Piersall 3, Easton Barrett 2, Kale Fountain
SAC: Cooper Hansen
HBP: Easton Barrett
SB: Burke-Lee Mabeus 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (56.25%)
Cooper Hansen 2, Burke-Lee Mabeus 4, Zach Edwards 2, Drake Piersall 2, Connor Apeceche 2, Easton Barrett 3, Kale Fountain, Will Dart 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingDP: Will Dart
Trosky National 2024
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Bryce McKnight 4.0 77 .584 5 3 3 4 3 0
Chase Gasner 0.0 3 .667 1 2 2 0 0 0
Julius Pfau 1.2 44 .477 3 4 4 0 3 0
Totals 5.2 124 .548 9 9 9 4 6 0
Pitching L — Chase Gasner
HBP: Chase Gasner
Pitches-Strikes: Chase Gasner 3-2, Julius Pfau 44-21, Bryce McKnight 77-45
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Gasner 0-0, Julius Pfau 0-4, Bryce McKnight 3-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Gasner 2-2, Julius Pfau 3-10, Bryce McKnight 13-20
MBA Navy 2024
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Cooper Hansen 6.0 78 .628 5 1 1 3 2 0
Totals 6.0 78 .628 5 1 1 3 2 0
Pitching W — Cooper Hansen
Pitches-Strikes: Cooper Hansen 78-49
Groundouts-Flyouts: Cooper Hansen 4-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cooper Hansen 11-21
Stats provided by Game Changer