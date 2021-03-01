BOISE – When you win one Idaho state wrestling title, you long for the chance to pick up another. That was especially true for Snake River senior Kyle Richardson.
It could have been the natural desire to always be on top, or it could have been that Richardson had put himself out there when he signed a letter of intent to wrestle at Nebraska-Kearney before he had ever wrestled a match this season.
You could say that he put additional pressure on himself by doing so, but it didn't matter. Richardson wrestled all season long like a champion and he earned the top seed in the 160-pound weight class.
The margin of victory in the finals match may have only been a single point, but Richardson was in control of the match for much longer than that and cemented his legacy as a two-time wrestling champion in Idaho.
With a pair of state titles under his belt and a scholarship in tow, Richardson will move on in his life to college wrestling and a medical career will await him as he finishes up his education.
A pleasant, unassuming young man who keeps to himself and is very quiet, Richardson just keeps plugging along, winning as he goes and minding his own business. Richardson is a great wrestler and he will continue on in a sport he loves and will be successful, not only in wrestling, but in life as he pursues his medical degree and helps others as he continues in life as a two time wrestling champion.
Richardson proved just how wise Nebraska-Kearney was to sign the young man to a scholarship as he won his second straight title at the state championships.
Richardson secured pins in his first three matches at the tournament, downing Brett Hoffman of Fruitland, then William White of Homedale and Wyatt Anderson of Buhl, then earned a decision by the score of 7-6 over Skyler Lewill of Sugar-Salem to claim his second straight state crown.
He also earned the right to have the award given to him by his high school coach, Jeff Gardner, at the awards stand following his match.