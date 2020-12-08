THOMAS – Any time an athlete at a 3A school, like Snake River High School, is awarded a four-year scholarship it is a big deal.
When that student is a wrestler, it is a really big deal simply because not many wrestlers are awarded a four-year scholarship of any kind.
To make it even more satisfying, Kyle Richardson is a defending state champion and the school who has made the offer is a very reputable and respected university in Nebraska.
The offer was made by Nebraska-Kearney, and that is where Richardson will attend school beginning in late August, majoring in Pre-Med and the 4.0 student is anticipating his acceptance with enthusiasm.
“I am pretty excited about attending school there and the fact that I get to wrestle as well is just bonus,” Richardson said. “When I first was contacted, I couldn’t wait to go and see the campus and when they offered, I was super excited.”
Richardson was offered a pretty good scholarship, but when academics are thrown in, the total package is close to or right at a full ride scholarship to the accredited university.
Regular in-state tuition for students, before financial aid has been added in, is in excess of $25,000 per year, so Richardson is looking at a very healthy stipend to be able to attend school and wrestle as well.
Richardson will be wrestling at Snake River High School this year in the 160-pound weight class and expects that he will be asked to wrestle in a weight class similar to that when he attends Nebraska-Kearney.
Nebraska-Kearney is not the only school to have contacted Richardson with an offer as both the University of Wyoming and University of Arizona had both been in contact with Richardson.
“Nebraska-Kearney just felt more like home,” Richardson said. “I liked what I saw of the campus, the Nebraska area is really flat, so it will be different from here, but I liked what I saw.”
The son of Brian and Susan Richardson, his parents are both very proud of what Kyle has accomplished so far in his career.
“I never have to worry about Kyle,” Brian Richardson said. “He is a good student, a great wrestler, and he has been a great son with all that he does. We are very proud of all of his accomplishments.”
Coach Jeff Gardner is very proud of Richardson as well.
“Kyle has been a four-year wrestler and the fact that he won the state title a year ago speaks for itself,” Gardner said. “The fact that he has been accepted on scholarship to a four-year wrestling school at the next level is just phenomenal. There have not been very many kids who get that opportunity.”
Richardson is also a hard worker, living in the weight or wrestling room and working on his craft whenever he can, which shows how he can be a state champion at a very tough weight class.”
Nebraska-Kearney is a university with enrollment of around 4,400 full-time students. They have a graduation rate of over 60%.
Nebraska-Kearney is about 840 miles from Blackfoot.