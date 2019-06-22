BLACKFOOT – Youth ruled the day on Saturday as the annual George Von Elm Memorial Golf Tournament took place in Blackfoot.
Ridge Pickup, a native of Burley and a recent high school graduate, took down the top honors in the championship flight with a two-day total of 139, a five-under par total.
Pickup, 19, won by a total of six strokes over Andrew Hess in the two-day total.
Pickup credited a five-hole stretch on the back nine at Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course for the win as he went eagle, birdie, birdie, birdie, and birdie on holes 12-16. He parred the rest of the holes on the course for his 6-under-par 66 on Saturday.
Andrew Hess finished second with a 145 total, Stockton Murdock was third with a 148 total, and there was a three-way tie for third between Jason Edwards, Mike Deboard, and Gilbert Livas who all shot 150 for the two rounds.
The first flight was won by Ryan Demott with a 148, Kirk Thomson was second with a 152, and there was a three-way tie between Jake Clark, Tyler Watt, and Mark Cole at 154.
The second flight also went to a youngster as 16-year-old Noah Watt, a junior-to-be at Snake River High School, took down the top honors with a two-day total of 150. Watt, who finished seventh in the recent 3A high school championships, has led the Snake River Panthers the past two seasons and shot rounds of 78 and 72 for his total.
In second was Rick Collins with a score of 154, third was Cole Lindsay with a 155, and Jerry Kemp was fourth with a 156. Fifth was another high schooler in Kobe Peterson who shot 157, while Skyler Jensen finished sixth with a 158 and George Mann was seventh with a score of 160.
The third flight saw Aaron Mclaughlin in first with a score of 156, while B. Armstrong was tied for second with a score of 168 with Christopher Poole and Doug Gardner. In fifth place was Chad Higbee with a score of 172 and there was a tie for sixth between Ed Johnson and Jeff Clark with a score of 173.
The fourth flight was won by Troy Dotson and Rob Boyd who tied with a score of 140.
In the senior flight, George Yowell was the winner with a score of 136 over Al Luptak who shot a two-day score of 137. In third was Efren Quintero who shot a score of 138.