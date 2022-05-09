BLACKFOOT – It was not what the Blackfoot Lady Broncos envisioned as they played the final game of the regular softball season against the Rigby Lady Trojans.
The Trojans marched into Blackfoot and promptly shut down the Lady Broncos’ offense to the tune of a one-hit shutout, and then scored 16 runs of their own in a whitewashing of Blackfoot’s offense by a final of 16-0.
While the Broncos’ offense sputtered on the afternoon, their only hit coming off the bat of Lindsay Cooper, they also had a few miscues in the field, with three errors, but none of the errors could be pointed to for the loss. It was simply one of those games.
The key now is for the Lady Broncos to regain their composure and get ready for the District 6 softball tournament which will get underway on Tuesday. The Lady Broncos’ opponent won’t be known until Bonneville and Skyline meet in a 4 p.m. contest in Blackfoot with the winner taking on Blackfoot at 6 p.m.
Blackfoot swept both Bonneville and Skyline during the regular season with lopsided scores, but this is tournament time and there is no time to come to the Tuesday game unprepared. The Broncos outscored the two possible opponents by a bunch, 60-22, so there is a decided edge in favor of the Broncos, who if they win will advance on to play the winner between Shelley and Hillcrest.
It is tournament time and teams all over the state are vying for berths in the state tournaments which will begin next week.
The 4A state tournament is slated for May 20-21 in Post Falls/Coeur d’Alene.