LAS VEGAS – Several things have become apparent during the first four rounds of the National Finals Rodeo for 2021.
First, nobody will catch Stetson Wright for the All Around title as he has all but wrapped up his third straight world champion title this year as he approaches the $400,000 earnings plateau for the year. The only question now is will he make a run at the half million dollar mark for a single season in the near future?
Second, Sage Kimzey as a bull rider is as good as they come and he will win his seventh title this year as world champion bull rider. The future Hall of Famer is the best that we have seen around for nearly a decade and he just keeps going.
Third, the hottest cowboy at the National Finals Rodeo is from Idaho and his name is Dirk Tavenner. Tavenner is a steer wrestler and he is putting on a show at this years finals. Whether he can continue his torrid pace for the rest of the week and capture the world title remains to be seen, but winning the first two rounds and placing third in round four is pretty special and has him on the verge of overtaking the current leader, Jacob Talley. Tavenner has moved to within $12,000 of the top spot in the event and definitely has momentum on his side at this point in time.
Fourth, it doesn’t appear that just leading the event going into the National Finals Rodeo gives you any kind of an edge toward a world champion title, unless your name is Stetson Wright or Sage Kimzey, but just marvel at how good those cowboys are at this stage of their careers.
Here are the current standings in each event following the first four rounds of the National Finals Rodeo:
All Around
Stetson Wright Milford, UT $373,140
Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX $187,175
Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK $179,468
Tuf Cooper Decatur, TX $168,572
Paden Bray Stephenville, TX $166,479
Just marvel at what Stetson Wright brings to the table each and every night, competing at the highest level in two events and almost assuredly will top $400,000 this year and who knows how high he will push the bar for single season earnings in the years to come. He is that good.
Bareback Riding
Kaycee Feild Genola, UT $203,130
Jess Pope Waverly, KS $190,128
Tilden Hooper Carthage, TX $176,306
Tim O’Connell Zwingle, IA $173,023
Clayton Biglow Clements, CA $161,147
This is just one of the events where there is a new leader since the National Finals Rodeo began last Thursday. Tilden Hooper had the lead then, but has dropped two spots to third, first supplanted by Jess Pope and now by a world champion in his own right, Kaycee Feild. Feild is the defending world champion and it looks like he wants to retain that title this year. He is a five-time world champion in this event, so he is no stranger to the pressures of winning and winning back-to-back. This doesn’t mean that Pope, Hooper or any of the others can’t overtake him as there are plenty of rounds left at the NFR for them to do so, but with Feild’s experience and momentum, it looks like it could be his title to win or lose at this point in time.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Stetson Wright Milford, UT $224,436
Ryder Wright Milford, UT $212,359
Brody Cress Hillsdale, WY $206,654
Chase Brooks Deer Lodge MT $166,389
Zeke Thurston Big Valley, AB $159,224
This has been a brothers race for most of the season as Ryder Wright and Stetson Wright have been just that dominant. A late run during the National Finals Rodeo was aided Saturday night for rider Brody Cress, who was awarded a re-ride and he responded with a fourth place finish worth over $11,000 and keeps him in the chase. One of these three will surely win the coveted gold buckle as world champion and the way things are going, you have to put your money on Stetson Wright to come through with the win.
Bull Riding
Sage Kimzey Salado, TX $315,016
Stetson Wright Milford, UT $228,251
Parker Breding Edgar, MT $205,026
Creek Young Rogersville, MO $183,339
Dustin Boquet Bourg, LA $165,554
There is no doubt about who the best bull rider in the land is, that is because Sage Kimzey has held that spot for a number of years and has shown no sign of slowing down. He is well on his way to world title number seven this year and the only question is by how far. If it weren’t for Kimzey, all of the talk would be about Stetson Wright winning three world titles this year, but is nearly $100,000 behind Kimzey in this event and is still a very clear second in the event’s standings. That is how dominant Kimzey has been in his career and the future Hall of Famer already has a spot reserved for him in the Cowboy Hall of Fame and the PRCA Hall of Fame for when he hangs up his tack down the road.
Steer Wrestling
Jacob Talley Keatchie. LA $154,253
Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID $143,928
Riley Duvall Checotah, OK $141,165
Tristan Martin Sulphur, LA $126,146
Tyler Waguespack Gonzales, LA $124,543
Jacob Talley has been the leader of this event for most of the year, but in the first few rounds of this year’s National Finals Rodeo, it has been Dirk Tavenner who has stolen the headlines with a pair of wins in the first two rounds and a solid third place finish in round four on Sunday night that has him breathing down the neck of Talley. Can the first time performer at the National Finals Rodeo pull off the upset in the next six rounds, or will Talley do enough to hold onto the lead, or will somebody else come out of the pack to seize the victory? Nobody knows for sure, but it sure has been a great run for Dirk Tavenner of Rigby thus far.
Team Roping (Headers)
Kaleb Driggers Hoboken, GA $183,759
Dustin Egusquiza Marianna, FL $176,239
Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK $163,678
Erich Rogers Round Rock, AZ $153,353
Tyler Wade Terrell, TX $126,034
Dustin Egusquiza had the lead when the National Finals Rodeo began last Thursday, but like many others in this rodeo, he has let the lead slip away from him. It probably wasn’t his fault as so many things can happen in team roping with penalties and missed opportunities, it is more likely that somebody else just stepped up and took the lead away. That would be the case here as Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Ga., has had good draws, a good partner and he finds himself on top of the standings with a short time to go and must just hang on from here on out and make things happen for himself. Dustin Egusquiza is right behind in second and with the year he has had, you better not count him out as he can turn things around with a single round win in this event.
Team Roping (Heelers)
Junior Nogueira Presidente Prudent, SP $198,144
Jade Corkill Fallon, NV $163,678
Travis Graves Jay, OK $166,592
Paden Bray Stephenville, TX $148,273
Trey Yates Pueblo, CO $121,178
Junior Nogueira has been at the top of his division of team roping for some time now and it doesn’t appear that he is willing to let go just yet. He is a talented cowboy who has a world title to his credit and he seriously would love to add another gold buckle to the collection.
He was the leader when the National Finals Rodeo began on Thursday, he has strengthened his lead in the four rounds so far and figures to keep on adding to his total earnings which this year are approaching the $200,000 mark.
Tie Down Roping
Shane Hanchey Sulphur, LA $212,076
Shad Mayfield Clovis, NM $195,909
Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX $191,744
Tuf Cooper Decatur, TX $167,486
Westyn Hughes Caldwell, TX $164,673
Shane Hanchey is a stayer. That simply means that when he gets to a certain part of the season and he is on top, he is likely to stay there. That has been what the National Finals has been like for Hanchey. He came in on top, after four rounds he is still there, daring anyone to come and catch him, and at the end of it all, he will likely still be there and being crowned as a world champion. That is what it is all about in rodeo, getting that gold buckle and wearing it proudly from point on.
Results of Round Four from National Finals Rodeo
Bareback Riding
Kaycee Feild 87.5 $24,167
R.C. Landingham 87.5 $24,167
Cole Franks 86 $9,688
Cole Reiner 86 $9,688
Garrett Shadbolt 86 $9,688
Richmond Champion 86 $9,688
Saddle Bronc Riding
Wade Sundell 89.5 $26,997
Wyatt Casper 89 $21,336
Zeke Thurston 88.5 $16,111
Tegan Smith 87.5 $11,321
Spencer Wright 87 $6,967
Cody DeMoss 86.5 $4,354
Bull Riding
Dustin Boquet 84.5 $43,544
Parker Breding 84.5 $43,544
Steer Wrestling
Will Lummus 3.9 $24,167
Riley Duvall 3.9 $24,167
Tyler Waguespack 4.0 $13,716
Dirk Tavenner 4.0 $13,716
Tristan Martin 4.2 $6,967
Curtis Cassidy 4.7 $1,177
Rowdy Parrott 4.7 $1,177
Team Roping
Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira 4.1 $26,997
Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves 4.4 $18,724
Quinn Kesler and Joseph Harrison 4.4 $18,724
Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler 4.7 $11,321
Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins 4.8 $6,967
Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan 4.9 $4,354
Tie Down Roping
Shad Mayfield 7.6 $26,997
Tuf Cooper 7.7 $18,724
Caleb Smidt 7.7 $18,724
John Douch 7.9 $11,321
Marcos Costa 8.1 $6,967
Ty Harris 8.3 $4,354
Barrel Racing
Wenda Johnson 13.46 $26,997
Amanda Welsch 13.61 $21,336
Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi 13.62 $16,111
Emily Beisel 13.63 $11,321
Dona Kay Rule 13.69 $6,967
Hailey Kinsel 13.70 $4,354
The National Finals Rodeo will continue through Saturday, Dec. 11. Please continue to follow all of the action in the Bingham News Chronicle on our Facebook page as we update the action on a daily basis.