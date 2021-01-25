RIGBY – The Shelley Lady Russets continue to take some lumps as they negotiate their way through a tough schedule. The latest lessons learned came at the hands of the Lady Trojans of Rigby on Friday night as the Russets made the trek to Rigby for a High Country Conference contest between the 5A Lady Trojans and the 4A Lady Russets.
Rigby was able to use its height advantage from the beginning to control not only the tempo of the game, but to get inside and dominate the paint as well.
The end result was a game that not only favored the Lady Trojans, but also made things tough for the Russets to even learn any real lessons.
The Lady Trojans opened up a 10-point lead in the opening period and never really looked back in posting a 53-21 win over the Lady Russets.
The Lady Trojans were able to get three players in double figures and got everyone into the game off the bench and most of those players scored.
Leading the way were Brooke Donnelly with 13 points, Tylie Jones with 10 points, and Kylie Jones with 12 points.
Shelley will be in action next on Tuesday when they host Skyline and will also celebrate Senior Night. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
RIGBY 53, SHELLEY 21
Shelley 7 6 5 3 — 21
Rigby 17 17 14 5 — 53
SHELLEY — Taylor Ottley 3, Alexis Leckington 2, Brinley Cannon 13, Kaylee Peebles 3.
RIGBY — Tylie Jones 10, Camryn Williams 3, Victoria Briggs 3, Kambree Barber 5, Hadley Good 2, Brooke Donnelly 13, Anastasia Kennedy 2, Kylie Jones 12, Brooklyn Youngstrom 3.