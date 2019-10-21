Rigby Invitational Cross Country results posted

RIGBY – Firth High School and Snake River High School made the trip north to the Rigby Invitational to complete their preparations for their district cross country meets this coming week.
Firth will compete in the District 6, 2A meet on Wednesday at West Jefferson High School and Snake River will compete in the District 5, 3A meet on Thursday at Portneuf Wellness Center, the site of the state cross country meets for all classifications that will be held on Nov. 2.
Both the girls’ and boys’ teams from Snake River finished second in their respective races, while the Firth boys finished fourth and the Firth girls finished in sixth place. There were seven teams in each of the races.
For the Snake River boys, they were led as usual by Lorenzo High, who won the race in a time of 17:42.6, and Lincoln High who finished in seventh place with a time of 18:30.8. For the girls, Kierra Jensen led the way for the Snake River team with a sixth place finish in a time of 23:03.5 while Rachel Stokes finished in eighth place with a time of 23:12.0 and Kylee Morgan was ninth with a time of 23:19.3.
Caleb Gardner led the Firth boys with a time of 19:00.5, good enough for 11th place, while the Firth girls were led by Nicole McKinnon in 13th place in a time of 23:34.4.
Boys’ Team Results:
Rigby 34
Snake River 67
North Fremont 81
Firth 108
Butte County 122
Leadore 144
Ririe 150
Snake River Boys’ Individual Results:
1. Lorenzo High 17:42.6
7. Lincoln High 18:30.8
15. Cade Morgan 19:29.3
23. Cameron Hardy 19:54.4
28. Justin Martin 19:59.3
31. Rylan Anderson 20:14.0
37. Brock Goodwin 20:27.7
41. Nathan Adams 20:37.8
60. Keegan McCraw 21:48.8
65. JaredBlight 22:23.9
72. Noah Jones 22:58.0
79. Jackson Muir 23:44.1
80. Bryan Bingham 23:44.1
84. Tanner Fillmore 24:33.1
88. Bodie Gregersen 25:41.8
91. Andrew Wada 26:16.6
Firth’s Boys’ Individual Results:
11. Caleb Gardner 19:00.5
18. Strider Perry 19:48.1
24. Mitch Harrison 19:55.3
27. Jaxon Howell 19:58.1
45. Nathaniel Frame 20:45.5
52. Taggart Bandy 21:27.9
55. Dawson Jolley 21:31.6
58. Connor Johnson 21:34.9
61. Jason Fielding 21:55.9
64. Briggs Lewis 22:11.2
83. Sayer Leavitt 24:22.6
85. Nathan Park 24:41.1
86. Parker Bales 24:51.0
97. Robert Fielding 32:26.3
Girls’ Team Results:
Rigby 50
Snake River 65
Ririe 97
West Jefferson 98
North Fremont 116
Firth 123
Butte County 134
Snake River’s Girls’ Individual Results
6. Kierra Jensen 23:03.5
8. Rachel Stokes 23:12.0
9. Kylee Morgan 23:19.3
18. Morgan Sensenbach 24:24.4
27. Emma Perkes 25:36.5
32. Alivia Reed 26:44.1
39. Harlee David 27:44.2
47. Matilde Salesia 29:30.7
50. Ashley Crumley 30:38.8
54. Harlee Gregersen 31:23.1
56. Priska Pecka 32.22.4
Firth’s Girls’ Individual Results:
13. Nicole McKinnon 23:34.4
21. Madi Popwell 24:31.1
28. Brylee Pierson 25:40.2
35. Hannah Christensen 27:23.8
43. Tara Butler 28:23.9