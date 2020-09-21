RIGBY – The Annual Rigby Invitational cross country meet turned into a dual meet between Rigby and Shelley, the only teams that showed up to compete.
As a result, Rigby virtually dominated things from the beginning to the end as Rigby swept the top seven spots in the boys’ division and the girls took five of the top eight places to win the girls’ team standings as well, despite Shelley’s Savannah Ivins being the overall winner.
Following are the runners in the boys’ division of the Rigby Invitational:
1. Benjamin Ricks, junior Rigby 17:36.0
2. Nathan Fielding, junior Rigby 18:10.1
3. Mason Chandler, senior Rigby 18:19.5
4. Trevor Bradley, senior Rigby 18:46.7
5. Daniel Yates, senior Rigby 18:50.1
6. Kimball Godfrey, junior Rigby 19:00.8
7. Kaleb Burnett, junior Rigby 19:04.4
8. Ben Vernon, senior Shelley 19:11.5
9. Zac Gillett, sophomore Shelley 19:13.9
10. Isaac Vernon, sophomore Shelley 19:21.2
11. Roy Meek, junior Shelley 20:52.7
12. Mike Hansen, sophomore Shelley 21:20.1
For the girls, the top finishers were as follows:
1. Savannah Ivins, freshman Shelley 22:18.4
2. Rainey Gallup, senior Rigby 22:43.7
3. Shanna Sievers, junior Rigby 22:59.9
4. Clara Benson, senior Shelley 23:19.0
5. Abby Hancock, sophomore Rigby 23:25.0
6. Katelyn Benson, sophomore Shelley 23:31.0
7. Hannah Clarke, sophomore Rigby 23:32.5
8. Rachel Nelson, sophomore Rigby 23:41.1
9. Jenn Moulton, junior Shelley 23:48.1
10. Rainey Bell, junior Rigby 23:51.8
11. Jessica Williams, senior Shelley 24:06.6
12. Analine Stowell, sophomore Rigby 24:53.1
Shelley is expected to participate in the Nike Virtual Cross Country Meet this week and won’t be seen locally unless plans change in the next day or so.