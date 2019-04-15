RIGBY – With the weeks flying by and Mother Nature not cooperating very well, track coaches up and down eastern Idaho are trying to plot their plans of attack for the upcoming district and state track and field meets.
At a time when a lot of questions have already been answered, it seems like there are more and more questions cropping up. Track and field is about two to three weeks behind where they would like to be.
That made the Rigby Invitational all the more important as the teams begin to sort out their relay teams and which individual events certain runners will participate in as they begin zeroing in on the events they will be participating in come the district meets the second week of May.
Shelley and Blackfoot, in particular, have questions that need answering due to canceled meets and meets moved from their originally scheduled dates due to the effects of storms that have blown through the area.
Boys’ Varsity Team Scores
Skyline 158.5
Rigby 129.7
Century 74.5
Hillcrest 71.2
Shelley 53.2
Highland (Poc) 49
Blackfoot 48.2
Idaho Falls 41
North Fremont 35
Thunder Ridge 11
Watersprings 4.2
Bonneville 4
West Yellowstone 1.5
Girls’ Varsity Team Scores
Rigby 142
Skyline 114.33
Shelley 70.83
Blackfoot 59.33
Bonneville 56
Idaho Falls 54
Highland (Poc) 51.49
Century 51
West Yellowstone 25
Thunder Ridge 22
North Fremont 19
Hillcrest 11
Boys’ Individual Events
100 Meters
5. Jayden Wistisen, Blackfoot 12.02
800 Meters
5. Parker Marshall, Blackfoot 2:09.68
1600 Meters
4. Austin Despain, Blackfoot 4:43.32
3200 Meters
4. Jonathan Frew, Shelley 10:29.59
5. James Cannon, Blackfoot 10:29.82
110 Meter Hurdles
1. Ty Wright, Shelley 15.69
4. Robert Zemp, Blackfoot 16.82
4x400 Meter Relay
2. Blackfoot Runners not listed 3:43.97
4x800 Meter Relay
2. Blackfoot (Parker Marshall, Eli Gregory, James Cannon, Dallan Morse) 8:47.32
Discus
4. Lucas Nelson, Shelley 128-04
High Jump
1. Ty Wright, Shelley 6-07
5. Jayden Wistisen, Blackfoot 5-08
Long Jump
1. Ty Wright, Shelley 21-06.5
5. Ty Moulton, Shelley 19-02
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meters
5. Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot 13.59
200 Meters
5. Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot 29.11
400 Meters
2. Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot 1:00.38
800 Meters
1. Amy White, Shelley 2:28.03
3. Kristen Thomas, Blackfoot 2:31.95
1600 Meters
2. Karlie Callahan, Shelley 5:29.83
3. Amy White, Shelley 5:42.00
5. Jessica Williams, Shelley 5:47.98
3200 Meters
4. Karlie Callahan, Shelley 12:09.08
100 Meter Hurdles
3. Kaitlyn Neff, Blackfoot 16.92
4x100 Meter Relay
4. Shelley (Shantell Christensen, Mazie Colvin, Emma Vance, M.E. Gillespie) 55.30
5. Blackfoot (Eboni Beasley, Taylor Webb, Nayeli Trejo, Macie McBride) 56.60
4 x200 Meter Relay
5. Shelley (Sabina Keenan, Emma Vance, Mazzie Colvin, Shantell Christensen 1:59.82
4x400 Meter Relay
2. Blackfoot (Kaitlyn Neff, Piper Phillips, Kristen Thomas, Tenleigh Smith 4:22.94
4. Shelley (Clara Benson, Jessica Williams, Amy White, Karlie Callahan) 4:26.44
Shot Put
3. Tierney Bilstrom, Shelley 32-06
Freshman Shot Put
1. Hadley Humphreys, Blackfoot 30-00
3. Megan Rikabaugh, Shelley 24-09
High Jump
2. Madison Lempka, Shelley 5-02
Pole Vault
3. Kiersten Wright, Blackfoot 8-00
Long Jump
4. Kaitlyn Neff, Blackfoot 15-01.5
Long Jump Freshman
1. Lanie Williams, Blackfoot 13-09.5