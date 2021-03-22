SHELLEY – When Shelley began this softball season, they knew there were going to be some rough spots in the schedule. It always happens when you have a very young team and have to face the 5A schools in the High Country Conference as well as the 4A schools, which are tough enough to begin with.
One of those moments occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Rigby came calling for a 5A vs. 4A confrontation. Shelley was game enough, sending out pitcher Tinlie Whitaker to the circle. Whitaker got exactly two outs in the game before being relieved. By that time, Rigby had already scored six runs on just two hits and striking out one Lady Trojan.
It wasn’t nearly as much about Whitaker not throwing the ball well enough, it was more about the Trojans taking advantage of everything they could. It was a ball sliding under a glove followed by a walk followed by a dropped ball followed by a walk followed by this or that or whatever. The bottom line is that six runs crossed the plate and the first inning wasn’t yet over.
By the time the Trojans finished up in the top of the first inning, they had sent 13 runs across the plate and had grabbed an insurmountable 13-0 lead and things didn’t get any better.
Before the Trojans were finished, they would score 18 runs in the game on 12 hits and had 13 walks that contributed to the offense.
The game was called after five innings due to the Idaho Mercy Rule and the Lady Russets had a first-hand look at what a good 5A team looks like up close and personal.
The Lady Trojans are now 3-0 on the season and have won all three games in fine fashion.
On the bright side of things, the Lady Russets did bang out five hits, led by the two hits collected by Shaylee Johnson.
With the loss, the Lady Russets fall to 0-3 on the year and were in action against the Malad Lady Dragons on Friday. The Lady Dragons already own a win over the Lady Russets this year and will be looking to go 2-0 against Shelley.
RIGBY (13)01 04X — 18 12 0
SHELLEY 000 00X — 0 0 0
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Shayla Cherry 3 2 2 2 2 0
Hallie Boone 1 2 0 0 4 0
Camryn Williams 4 1 1 0 0 1
#2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ruby Gneiting 3 2 1 2 1 0
Grace Sheppard 2 3 1 1 2 0
Siena Hall 2 4 2 4 1 0
McKenzie Cluff 4 1 3 3 0 1
Abbey Wilkins 3 1 2 1 1 0
Alix Bishop 1 2 0 0 2 0
Emma Cluff 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 24 18 12 13 13 3
Batting2B: Shayla Cherry, McKenzie Cluff 2, Ruby Gneiting
3B: Shayla Cherry, Siena Hall, Grace Sheppard
TB: Shayla Cherry 5, McKenzie Cluff 5, Ruby Gneiting 2, Siena Hall 4, Grace Sheppard 3, Abbey Wilkins 2, Camryn Williams
RBI: Shayla Cherry 2, McKenzie Cluff 3, Ruby Gneiting 2, Siena Hall 4, Grace Sheppard, Abbey Wilkins
HBP: Alix Bishop, Siena Hall
SB: Alix Bishop 3, Hallie Boone 3, Shayla Cherry 4, McKenzie Cluff 2, Siena Hall 3, Grace Sheppard 2, Abbey Wilkins
TotalsTeam QAB: 24 (61.54%)
Alix Bishop 2, Hallie Boone 4, Shayla Cherry 4, McKenzie Cluff 3, Ruby Gneiting 2, Siena Hall 4, Grace Sheppard 3, Abbey Wilkins, Camryn Williams
Team LOB: 6
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Abby Wattenbarger 2 0 0 0 0 0
Oakley Remington 2 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor Ottley 2 0 1 0 0 1
Lacy Hathaway 2 0 0 0 0 1
Shaylee Johnson 2 0 2 0 0 0
Sydney Kidman 2 0 1 0 0 1
Tinlie Whitaker 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sydney Hillman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shelby Giles 1 0 1 0 0 0
Mikayla McDermott 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shayla McDermott 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clara Messick — — — — -
Totals 17 0 5 0 0 7
Batting 2B: Shaylee Johnson
TB: Taylor Ottley, Sydney Kidman, Shelby Giles, Shaylee Johnson 3
SB: Taylor Ottley, Shelby Giles
PIK: Shaylee Johnson
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (58.82%)
Sydney Kidman 2, Lacy Hathaway 2, Tinlie Whitaker, Oakley Remington, Sydney Hillman, Shaylee Johnson 2, Mikayla McDermott
Team LOB: 2FieldingDP: Taylor Ottley 2, Lacy Hathaway, Shaylee Johnson
Rigby Trojans Varsitymore stats
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Siena Hall 5.0 70 .671 5 0 0 7 0 0
Totals 5.0 70 .671 5 0 0 7 0 0
PitchingW: Siena Hall
SV: Siena Hall
Pitches-Strikes: Siena Hall 70-47
Groundouts-Flyouts: Siena Hall 2-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Siena Hall 13-17
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Tinlie Whitaker 0.2 34 .412 2 6 6 1 4 0
Sydney Kidman 3.0 83 .542 8 8 8 1 5 0
Sydney Hillman 1.1 35 .400 2 4 4 1 4 0
Totals 5.0 152 .480 12 18 18 3 13 0
Pitching L: Tinlie Whitaker
HBP: Sydney Kidman 2
Pitches-Strikes: Sydney Kidman 83-45, Tinlie Whitaker 34-14, Sydney Hillman 35-14
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sydney Kidman 3-3, Tinlie Whitaker 1-0, Sydney Hillman 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sydney Kidman 12-22, Tinlie Whitaker 3-8, Sydney Hillman 4-9
stats provided by Game Changer