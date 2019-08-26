SHELLEY – You never know what you are going to get following a big loss in your season opening game. If you are a coach, you hope that your team rebounds and at least plays better.
If you are a player, you want to come out with more confidence and show that you learned something from the game.
When the game you lost was the night before and you have a quick turnaround game the next morning, you are going to hope that you won’t be tired, that you have something to give the next morning and that you will play more like what you expected to the play the night before.
The Shelley Lady Russets suffered through what can only be called a bit of a beat down at the hands of the Madison Lady Bobcats Friday.
The team expected more of themselves in that Friday night season opener, but when you are facing a tough 5A team, one that is expected to challenge for the 5A title come October, and you get behind early, things have a way of snowballing into a game you would like to forget. The final score on Friday night was an ugly 16-0, although at times in the second half, you could see glimpses of what the Lady Russets will become as the season goes by.
On Saturday afternoon, a mere 16 hours after the Madison game on Friday night, the Lady Russets took the field against the Rigby Lady Trojans and right from the start, it was going to be a different game. Despite the fact that the Lady Trojans took a 1-0 lead just 10 minutes into the game, the Lady Russets had a bit of a swagger in their step. They came right back and in the 15th minute of the first half, put the tying score into the back of the Trojans’ net. You could see that their minds were in this game and they were set to show the world that the Friday night contest was not who they were or who they were going to be this season.
The Lady Russets would score again in the 26th minute of the first half when Sabina Keenan knifed a shot past the Trojans’ goal keeper and suddenly Shelley had its first lead of the young season at 2-1.
The Russets were not done, as they would get another goal from Keenan in the 35th minute left in the half when she powered a rebound goal past the Trojans’ goal keeper and the Russets were up by a score of 3-1.
You could see that the Trojans were going to try and freeze the ball for the rest of the half so that they could regroup, but the Russets would have none of that.
They stole the ball in the final minute of the half and pushed the ball into the Trojan defensive end of the field.
That was when Brook Hess found herself wide open with an open net in front of her and she drilled a beautiful shot into the goal and suddenly the Russets were ahead 4-1 and headed to halftime.
The only question in the minds of the Shelley faithful at this point in time was whether the game the night before had taken too much out of the Lady Russets and they would falter in the second half because of fatigue.
The Lady Trojans came out in the second half with a vengeance and while the Russets battled with everything that they had, at times you could tell that the fuel tanks were close to running on empty.
The Trojans powered one goal in in the first five minutes of the second half and just a short time later found the back of the goal once again, to trim the lead to 4-3 in favor of Shelley.
The Russets were battling and they were fighting, but two games in less than 16 hours were beginning to take their toll on the Shelley crew. Little by little, you could almost see the Trojans gaining control of the game and they would eventually tie the score at 4 goals each with just over 28 minutes remaining in the contest.
The next 15 minutes of the game saw both teams with chances, but both goal keepers would fight off the scoring attempts. Then, with just 13 minutes left in the contest, the Trojans got a goal, one that just eluded the outstretched hands of the Shelley goal keeper to give Rigby a 5-4 lead.
The Trojans would strike once again in the next two minutes to have a two-goal lead and for all intents and purposes, the contest was over.
The Trojans scored one more time, a meaningless tally in the final minute to account for the final score of 7-4.
The Lady Russets were disappointed, you could tell by their body language as they were busy packing up their bags and preparing to head for home.
You could also tell that they were angry and that anger will serve them well in the games to come.
They were not done with the four games in six days start to the season that their schedule calls for, with a game on Monday when they traveled to Hillcrest and then another on Wednesday when they travel to Bonneville, but they know now that they have the makings of a really good team and they will be ready for the next encounter.
The Monday game was at Hillcrest with a 4:30 p.m. start and while the Lady Knights figure to be good and aggressive, they are not Madison and they can be beaten.