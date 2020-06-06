BLACKFOOT – When you are one of the toughest kids in the school, and you are a pretty good athlete, lettering in football and wrestling, what do you really pick as your sport of choice?
The answer to that question in an unequivocal ... rodeo.
“Where else can you prove how tough you are and earn scholarship money for college?” Riley Barber said. “You can prove your toughness with steer wrestling, bull riding, team roping, and throw in tie down roping just for the fun of it.”
That is what the sophomore at Firth High School has done this year.
He played football and did pretty well in wrestling, but he is showing his mettle in rodeo. With four events that he competes in during each rodeo performance, Riley is on the verge of qualifying for all four events at the Idaho State High School Rodeo in a couple of weeks in Blackfoot.
Barber sits in eighth place in tie down roping, but he was only a few points out of qualifying and by the time this weekend was over, if he could just nab a couple of calves in the four performances conducted at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, he stood a chance to be there.
In bull riding, he just about clinched a spot at the state finals unless something unforeseen happened, but one more eight second ride would not hinder his chances in the least.
In steer wrestling, Barber is again a lock for the state finals, and he seems to be just right there with his form and technique and with any luck at all, could find himself as a contender when the state finals begin.
In team roping, Barber and his partner Dawson Davis are sitting in fifth place, but they certainly will be in the talk when the team for the state finals is named after this weekend.
He has done all of this as just a sophomore and that says a lot when the field of cowboys and cowgirls in District 4 is pretty senior-laden with talent.
Barber’s season all began with football where he was asked to play several positions that would all utilize his skill set, which included speed, hitting power and strength. With a new coach and system in place, Barber was looking for a spot to call his own and he may find it before the summer is over. There is always a place on a football team for a player that can hit, play defense, and has speed.
Wrestling will always have a place for a 170-pound wrestler that can win. All Barber did was post a fourth place finish in the district tournament and earn valuable points for a rebuilding program under a new coach. His spot there is locked in for sure.
And now there is rodeo and that is Barber’s favorite sport by far.
“I want to go to college and this seemed like the best avenue for me to pursue,” Barber said. “If you work at it and do your best, the offers will come in and there are a lot of different scholarships out there that you can apply for and win. Seemed like the way to go for now.”
Barber has been looking for schools and figures that his best shots would be one of the schools in Texas that support rodeo and he also has his eye on Colorado State.
He has a lot of friends that have gone that route and it has been working well for them, so why not follow the same path to success. It makes sense to all of those around him.
It isn’t hard to spot Riley when he is competing as he has a bunch of golden curls that flow out of his cowboy hat. He is also easy to spot as he makes his move on a steer in the steer wrestling event. He has a smooth move to the steer and his strength and agility have served him well as he goes for a quick time.
As he says, it also doesn’t hurt to have a good hazer along for the ride.
“I am blessed to have a great hazer like Jason Clemmons,” Barber says. “Jason is a teacher at Firth High School and he works hard to help all of the high school kids out and works with them.”
Clemmons has the credentials, after all, his son Colton was a champion saddle bronc rider and a couple of years ago, he rode every horse he was assigned from the District 4 rodeo through the Idaho State Rodeo Finals, a string of some 16 consecutive rides.
Things may not have worked out as well for him on the national level, but Colton was a true champion and Jason has a knack of helping kids along the way.
With everything working in the right direction for Barber, he is looking like he is heading in the right direction on his way to a state championship of his own.
As Barber continues to work with his partner Dawson Davis, they will continue to improve. Davis and Barber are currently sitting in fifth place in the District 4 standings and as the number of performances dwindle down, the team is closer and closer to clinching their spot at the Idaho State Rodeo Finals.
Once there, it is anyone’s game when looking for a spot at the National High School Rodeo Finals and the piles of cash in scholarships that are available.
After all, the scholarships are what all of the cowboys and cowgirls are working so hard to get, just to get a chance at continuing on the road towards a good education and for some of them, a chance at a pro rodeo career.