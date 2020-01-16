FIRTH – The young Firth High School wrestling team got a bit of a lesson on Wednesday, as one of the favorites for the Nuclear Conference team title came calling for a little dual meet action between the two teams.
The powerful Ririe Bulldogs showed up and they brought all of their weapons with them and basically took advantage of the youngsters from Firth.
In the end, Ririe took nine of the 15 matches in a 50-30 win over the Cougars. The one thing that Ririe couldn’t do is beat the Cougars where their strength lies and that is with wrestlers like Gage Vasquez and Nicholas Perkins, who have been making a name for themselves during this season. You just can’t beat quality with numbers and that was the case in this dual match.
Even with the loss, the Cougars are showing that they are making a statement about the future and their strength is in their youth and when youth grows up into quality performers, they will win these team battles as well.
Vasquez, pushed into the spotlight even farther than he has already been placed this season, started the dual contest off as the first wrestler on the mat and he promptly showed why he is so well regarded as a wrestler in this, his freshman year. Facing Hyrum Boone of Ririe in the 113 pound weight class, he promptly pinned his opponent to give Firth an early 6-0 lead.
Vasquez was followed with wins by Dustin Bartausky and Nicholas Perkins and for a while, the Cougars were either ahead or only a few points behind the Bulldogs. In fact, with just three matches left, the Cougars trailed by two points after Jaime Ortiz won his match at 220 pounds.
Three consecutive pins or forfeits to close out the scoring was what gave Ririe the 20-point win.
Both teams will be active in the Tiger-Grizz Tournament this weekend in Idaho Falls.
113 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) over Hyrum Boone (Ririe) (Fall 3:51).
120 — Dennis Barnett (Ririe) over Alex Vasquez (Firth) (Dec 8-2).
126 — Dustin Bartausky (Firth) over Eithan Summers (Ririe) (MD 12-2).
132 — Kyle Jensen (Ririe) over Bryden Taylor (Firth) (Fall 1:08).
138 — Tye Sherwood (Ririe) over Aiden Clayson (Firth) (Fall 1:31).
145 — Tanner Smith (Ririe) over Derek Adams (Firth) (Fall 1:47).
152 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) over Spencer Miller (Ririe) (Fall 0:45).
160 — Gavin Harris (Ririe) over Eston Santos (Firth) (Fall 0:22).
170 — Alex Ortiz (Firth) over Unknown (For.).
182 — Riley Barber (Firth) over Garrett Andreasen (Ririe) (MD 11-3).
195 — Gabe Sommers (Ririe) over Brandon Richards (Firth) (TF 15-0 6:00).
220 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) over Joe Orchard (Ririe) (MD 9-1).
285 — Nick Gundersen (Ririe) over Joshua Jolley (Firth) (Fall 2:00).
98 — Austin Machen (Ririe) over Unknown (For.).
106 — Connor Parkinson (Ririe) over Austin Evarts (Firth) (Fall 0:37).
113 — Exhibition: Brian Ferguson (Ririe) over Alex Vasquez (Firth) (Fall 0:50).
113 — Exhibition: Declon Harris (Ririe) over Austin Evarts (Firth) (Fall 1:03).
126 — Exhibition: Bryden Taylor (Firth) over Chuteslee Webb (Ririe) (Fall 2:54).
195 — Exhibition: Joe Orchard (Ririe) over Ethan Perkins (Firth) (Fall 1:06).