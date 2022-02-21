Firth finishes third in district wrestling.
TERRETON – There were seven teams who lined up to challenge perennial title holder Ririe in the District 6, 2A wrestling tournament and in the end, they were all chasing the Bulldogs once again.
Ririe racked up 227 points to take the title, while North Fremont was second with 178 points and Firth finished a good third with 122 points.
As in most districts across Idaho, the top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state tournament with a few wild cards thrown in as well.
Listed below, the list of teams and their scores, followed by the top finishers in each weight class. The state tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26 at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
TEAM SCORES
1 Ririe 227.0
2 North Fremont 178.0
3 Firth 122.0
4 West Jefferson 120.5
5 Salmon 102.0
6 Challis 53.0
7 Clark County 8.0
Individual finishers:
98 pounds Traven Kunz, Ririe
Justin Patino, North Fremont
Hector Silvas, Firth
Gunner Capell, West Jefferson
106 pounds Cruz Estrada, North Fremont
Carson Hill, North Fremont
Zander Yearsley, Ririe
Colton Battley, Salmon
113 pounds Martin Estrada, North Fremont
Brylee Ganske, Salmon
Carter Brittain, Firth
Traegon Harris, Ririe
120 pounds Gage Vasquez, Firth
Austin Machen, Ririe
Cooper Williams, Saknib
Truman Renouf, North Fremont
126 pounds Brian Ferguson, Ririe
Hoak Corgatelli, Challis
Teagan Sessions, North Fremont
Roan Larsen, Firth
132 pounds Hyrum Boone, Ririe
Bronc Cordingley, North Fremont
Keldon Young, West Jefferson
Nathan Scale, North Fremont
138 pounds Dennis Barnett, Ririe
Dustin Bartausky, Firth
Ryan Fransen, North Fremont
Max Krei, Firth
145 pounds Ryker Harris, Ririe
Carter Caywood, Salmon
Kelton Baker, Salmon
Jared Buxton, West Jefferson
152 pounds Aedan Baker, Challis
Cutter Bowman, North Fremont
Bronson Kimbro, West Jefferson
Garrett Urrutia, Ririe
160 pounds Carter Hunsman, Ririe
Jace Marsen, North Fremont
Darren Grover, West Jefferson
Troy Johnson, Firth
170 pounds Teagan Hansen, West Jefferson
Carson Packer, North Fremont
Declan Harris, Ririe
Kurt Wright, West Jefferson
182 pounds Jason Buxton, West Jefferson
Jason Gunnell, North Fremont
Tyler Fitte, Salmon
Slade Barber, Firth
195 pounds Riley Barber, Firth
Kamren Wright, West Jefferson
Reagan Roundy, West Jefferson
Colton Carter, North Fremont
220 pounds Colton Bennett, Salem
Avery Robles, Challis
Alec Richey, Challis
Bridger Garner, West Jefferson
285 pounds Gavin Harris, Ririe
Tyler Martens, Salmon
Ethan Perkins, Firth
Gage Maher, Clark County
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.