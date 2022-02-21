Ririe claims another Nuclear Conference Wrestling title

Firth finishes third in district wrestling.

TERRETON – There were seven teams who lined up to challenge perennial title holder Ririe in the District 6, 2A wrestling tournament and in the end, they were all chasing the Bulldogs once again.

Ririe racked up 227 points to take the title, while North Fremont was second with 178 points and Firth finished a good third with 122 points.

As in most districts across Idaho, the top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state tournament with a few wild cards thrown in as well.

Listed below, the list of teams and their scores, followed by the top finishers in each weight class. The state tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26 at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

TEAM SCORES

1 Ririe 227.0

2 North Fremont 178.0

3 Firth 122.0

4 West Jefferson 120.5

5 Salmon 102.0

6 Challis 53.0

7 Clark County 8.0

Individual finishers:

98 pounds Traven Kunz, Ririe

Justin Patino, North Fremont

Hector Silvas, Firth

Gunner Capell, West Jefferson

106 pounds Cruz Estrada, North Fremont

Carson Hill, North Fremont

Zander Yearsley, Ririe

Colton Battley, Salmon

113 pounds Martin Estrada, North Fremont

Brylee Ganske, Salmon

Carter Brittain, Firth

Traegon Harris, Ririe

120 pounds Gage Vasquez, Firth

Austin Machen, Ririe

Cooper Williams, Saknib

Truman Renouf, North Fremont

126 pounds Brian Ferguson, Ririe

Hoak Corgatelli, Challis

Teagan Sessions, North Fremont

Roan Larsen, Firth

132 pounds Hyrum Boone, Ririe

Bronc Cordingley, North Fremont

Keldon Young, West Jefferson

Nathan Scale, North Fremont

138 pounds Dennis Barnett, Ririe

Dustin Bartausky, Firth

Ryan Fransen, North Fremont

Max Krei, Firth

145 pounds Ryker Harris, Ririe

Carter Caywood, Salmon

Kelton Baker, Salmon

Jared Buxton, West Jefferson

152 pounds Aedan Baker, Challis

Cutter Bowman, North Fremont

Bronson Kimbro, West Jefferson

Garrett Urrutia, Ririe

160 pounds Carter Hunsman, Ririe

Jace Marsen, North Fremont

Darren Grover, West Jefferson

Troy Johnson, Firth

170 pounds Teagan Hansen, West Jefferson

Carson Packer, North Fremont

Declan Harris, Ririe

Kurt Wright, West Jefferson

182 pounds Jason Buxton, West Jefferson

Jason Gunnell, North Fremont

Tyler Fitte, Salmon

Slade Barber, Firth

195 pounds Riley Barber, Firth

Kamren Wright, West Jefferson

Reagan Roundy, West Jefferson

Colton Carter, North Fremont

220 pounds Colton Bennett, Salem

Avery Robles, Challis

Alec Richey, Challis

Bridger Garner, West Jefferson

285 pounds Gavin Harris, Ririe

Tyler Martens, Salmon

Ethan Perkins, Firth

Gage Maher, Clark County

