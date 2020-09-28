RIRIE – Local cross country teams have reached the halfway point of the season and while some cross country meets have been canceled around the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has given other meets the opportunity to spring up and hold meets that have been successful.
One such meet was held in Ririe last Wednesday and while limited to four teams -- Ririe, Firth, North Fremont and West Jefferson -- it provided those athletes with an opportunity to continue their preparations for the upcoming district and state meets within the next month or so.
The boys' teams were led by North Fremont with Firth second, West Jefferson third and Ririe fourth.
The top individuals were:
Asher Johnston North Fremont 17:59.5
Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 18:21.7
Zack Johnston North Fremont 18:52.3
Max Palmer North Fremont 18:57.8
Strider Perry Firth 19:32.8
Daniel Spencer West Jefferson 20:09.7
Mitch Harrison Firth 20:24.8
Connor Johnson Firth 20:33.4
Jordan Nelson Ririe 20:44.1
Cooper Leslie Firth 20:51.3
On the girls' side of things, the meet was led by West Jefferson in first, Ririe was second, Firth third, and North Fremont was fourth.
The top individuals were:
Kaylee Dalling West Jefferson 23:19.8
Cassi Robbins Firth 23:25.6
Sara Boone Ririe 23:44.1
Brayleigh Johnson North Fremont 23:47.8
Brooke Trimble Ririe 24:11.3
Nicole McKinnon Firth 24:40.7
Nateah Hawkins Firth 25:44.0
Eliza Ahnder West Jefferson 25:51.6
Emily Helm Ririe 25:54.8
Kimbur Mecham West Jefferson 25:59.3
The top 5 boys in the 2A classification statewide are as follows:
Grady Mylander Nampa Christian 16:18.0
Josh Leavitt Melba 16:30.1
Johnathon Simmons Salmon 16:30.9
Danny Simmons Salmon 16:45.0
Garrett Christensen Valley 17:06.6
The top 5 girls in the 2A classification statewide are as follows:
Jessica Duran Wendell 18:43.6
Cameron Moore The Ambrose School 19:36.0
Aubrie Barzee West Side 19:58.2
Rozzlyn Cazier Melba 20:33.7
Elise Kelsey Bear Lake 20:33.8