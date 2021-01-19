RIRIE – Friday night’s game between the Ririe Lady Bulldogs and the Aberdeen Lady Tigers was to feature two of the better girls’ basketball teams in Idaho.
Ririe is the top team in all of 2A and entered the game with a 15-1 and Aberdeen entered with a 10-5 record, although they had been a bit up and down of late, winning four straight before losing four straight and then starting a winning streak once again.
This was for bragging rights on the eastern side of Idaho and was expected to be a top notch game between two good teams.
The game was very good as it played out, with Aberdeen throwing the first punch and taking a first quarter lead at 17-14. All that did was to fire up the Ririe quintet, who went to their strengths in the second period, and stormed past Aberdeen by a score of 19-7 in the second eight-minute period. That made the score 33-24 in favor of the Bulldogs and their fans went to work, cheering and yelling and screaming as good fans always do.
Period three saw Aberdeen make some adjustments out of the locker room and they stormed back into the game with a 21-15 third period. That put the score at 48-45 in favor of Ririe and it was suddenly anyone’s game as they headed down the stretch for quarter number four.
The Bulldogs rode the scoring of Breyer Newman who registered a game-high 19 points and the 13 they got from Sara Boone to record the win at 62-53.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Tigers in the fourth by six points at 14-8 and they did so without the services of Hailey Guthrie, who scored 10 points in the game, but did not play in the second half due to a knee injury. Ironically, Guthrie injured the same knee a year ago. There was no report on the severity of the knee injury Friday night.
With the win, the Ririe Bulldogs are now a 2A best at 16-1 and lead the tough Nuclear Conference as the regular season is winding down.
Aberdeen, who leads the South East Idaho Conference with a 2-0 record, visited Rockland on Tuesday.
RIRIE 62, ABERDEEN 53
Aberdeen 17 7 21 8 — 53
Ririe 14 19 15 14 — 62
Aberdeen (53):— Elizabeth Serna 3, Yazmin Ortiz 8, Courtney Phillips 5, Hope Driscoll 18, Ellie Watson 17, Vanesa Hernandez 2.
Ririe — Breyer Newman 19, Paige Martinez 4, Sara Boone 13, Maggie Ball 6, Dallas Sutton 10, Halley Guthrie 10.