RIRIE – If there was any doubt as to the validity of the Ririe Lady Bulldogs being the number one team in the state in the 2A classification, those questions were answered on Wednesday night when they pounced all over the Firth Lady Cougars in a 59-20 Nuclear Conference win.
Rire bolted out to an easy 11-6 lead in the first quarter and then applied their vaunted defense, limiting the Lady Cougars to two points in the second, three points in the third and capped off a four corners defensive game plan that only allowed nine points in the fourth and final quarter of play. All four quarters for the Lady Cougars resulted in less than 10 points in any single quarter and totally shut down the guard play of Firth.
When you run your offense through your guards, that pretty much takes care of the Firth offense.
The Ririe offense was on fire for the majority of the game, led by a season-high 20 points from Dallas Sutton, who hit on six three-point shots. That pretty much tells the story of the Firth defense. When your guards are busy chasing the likes of Sutton and you add in shooters like Sara Boone who had 13 points and Brianna Scott who chipped in with 10, you can see what the whole picture looked like before the game even got to halftime, where Ririe was leading by a score of 32-8. It was definitely an uphill battle for the Lady Cougars the entire way.
Ririe now boasts a 15-1 overall record and that lone loss came at the hands of Soda Springs back on Nov. 20, when they dropped a 51-48 game at Soda Springs. The Lady Bulldogs are also a perfect 4-0 in Nuclear Conference play.
Firth, meanwhile, drops to 7-7 on the year and are 2-2 in conference play.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday night with games at 7:30 p.m.
Firth will host North Fremont in another Nuclear Conference game, while Ririe will host Aberdeen in a battle of two of the best 2A teams in eastern Idaho.
RIRIE 59, FIRTH 20
Firth 6 2 3 9 — 20
Ririe 11 21 18 9 — 59
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 4, Kiley Mecham 3, Hailey Barker 7, Daytona Folkman 6
RIRIE — Brianna Scott 10, Breyer Newman 2, Paige Martinez 2, Sara Boone 13, Abbie Nelson 2, Maggie Ball 6, Dallas Sutton 20, Halley Guthrie 4.