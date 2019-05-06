FIRTH – It has been said that baseball might be the total team sport. If you don’t have a good combination of pitching and hitting and fielding, it is very tough to win games.
The Firth Cougars have been clicking along all season on the baseball diamond, getting pitching that was good enough to record 10 shutouts in their first 20 games.
They also had good enough hitting to average over eight runs per game this season as well.
If the Cougars had a weakness, it may have been the fact that their defense could let them down, but it hadn’t really shown up a lot this season, or at least not until Monday afternoon. It was the most inopportune time for the error bug to strike the team during the championship game of the District 6, 2A tournament.
Senior Grayson Nelson was selected from the starting rotation of Kai Park, Ben Park, Trevor Gemar, and of course Nelson to take the ball to the mound and start the game.
Nelson did not have his best stuff on this Monday afternoon and was not throwing strikes as he had during his two shutouts this season, but he was throwing well enough that he kept the Rivercats of Challis-Mackay off the board, thanks to a pair of stellar plays by freshman Nathan Park — the first of which ended the first inning. With one out and the bases loaded, Park snagged a hard line drive and made the throw to first to complete the double play and end the first inning.
In the third, Park started another double play that also ended the inning with runners in scoring position to keep the game scoreless at the time.
Both teams appeared to struggle at the plate, especially with runners in scoring position.
After four innings, the score was still knotted at 0-0. That was when the wheels came off for the Cougars. The top of the fifth began innocently enough, as Nelson put a man on first with a walk. As he had been prone to wildness, this was not good for the Cougars. Coach Scott Adams called for a pitching change and what happened next was almost too much to believe.
Ben Park came into the game in relief, the Rivercats would begin slapping the ball around the infield, and the Cougars could not make a play. When the top of the fifth inning ended, the Rivercats had batted around the order plus two men, scored six runs, and the Cougars had committed a half dozen errors at least. Not the kind of baseball that fans had come to expect from a championship caliber team.
The Cougars never really got into the game from that point on, giving up an additional run to Challis-Mackay for a final score of 7-0 and force a second title game on the afternoon.
Things did not go the Cougars’ way in that one either, as they made a few more errors, wasting a fairly good pitching performance from senior Kai Park in the process.
When it was all said and done, the Cougars fell in the second game by a final of 6-3 and the Rivercats were celebrating a district title and a berth in the state tournament in Orofino May 16-18.
The Cougars are not done and still have a reasonable chance to make the state tournament as they have earned a spot in a play-in game on Saturday, when they will play the second place team from District 5, which could be any of three teams — Malad, Soda Springs, or Bear Lake.
That play-in game will take place in Preston at noon.