RIVERSIDE – The Annual Riverside 5K Freedom Run is scheduled for Thursday, July 4.
This “Fun Run” is set up for participants of all ages, skills, and abilities. If you can walk, skip, run, or push a baby stroller, this event is for you.
There will be prizes for all categories of participants.
This is designed to be fun for all ages and abilities.
If you wish to participate, you may register by calling or texting (208) 681-7063 or (208) 242-8740. You can also email paulamarshall24@gmail.com for further information or to get registered.
For those requesting or pre-registering and wanting a shirt to help them remember this event, there will be a $6 charge per shirt ordered. Shirt orders need to be placed early. You will be charged $6 per t-shirt ordered on the morning of the run. If you don’t want a shirt, there will be no charge.
The 5K will start promptly at 6:45 a.m. Meet at the Riverside square at 6:30 a.m. for a race number.