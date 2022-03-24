BLACKFOOT – In the world of professional rodeo, it sometimes simply takes a break or a top finish in a major event to vault a cowboy or cowgirl into the top echelon of their chosen event.
That may have happened to an Idaho cowboy last weekend.
Rodeo Houston is one of several top rodeos that the professional cowboy or cowgirl points to during the long rodeo season. Others would include the Calgary Stampede, Cheyenne Days and of course the National Finals Rodeo that culminates each year and eventually crowns the world champions in each of the events.
Roscoe Jarboe from New Plymouth may have just had that shakeup that one only hopes can happen to them and the moment came during the recently completed Rodeo Houston in Houston.
Only 25, Jarboe has been a professional cowboy in the bull riding event since 2015 and has earned nearly $1 million in the sport and may just be one of the best bull riders that nobody knows.
Jarboe just finished second in the Rodeo Houston, behind five-time world champion Stetson Dell Wright, and it took a phenomenal ride by Wright to wrestle the championship away from Jarboe, who was sitting atop the standings before Wright posted his score of 93. That was the fourth score in the 90s for Wright this year and it is only March. Pretty heady stuff for that cowboy and shows what it will take to supplant him as the world champion.
With the $17,000 plus that Jarboe earned from Houston, his seasonal earnings have topped $45,000 and have him sitting in the number four spot in the world before April 1, with another good six or seven months of rodeo action remaining before the field for the National Finals Rodeo is set for this year.
It has been a great start for the Idaho cowboy. Jarboe is a former Oregon state high school champion in his junior year of high school and qualified for two National High School Rodeo Finals in his sophomore and junior years. He was to finish 11th in his junior year of high school and has been working as a professional since 2015.
Jarboe finished in sixth place in the world standings a year ago, and finished seventh at the National Finals Rodeo last December. His 2020 earnings topped $177,000 a year ago and he is well on his way to the best year of his still fledgling bull riding career.
Jarboe is one of five Idaho Cowboys in the top 50 in the world in bull riding as of this writing.
Roscoe Jarboe is fourth, Tristen Hutchings is 18th, Ruger Piva is 19th, Garrett Smith is in 27th and Brady Portenier is in 50th place.
Following are the results from Rodeo Houston:
The RODEO HOUSTON Super Series Championship was one for the books as spectacular rides and blazing fast runs decided who came out on top as the champions with the $50,000 payout.
TIE-DOWN ROPING
John Douch was a man on fire throughout Rodeo Houston, winning Super Series I and the 2022 Rodeo Houston Tie-Down Roping Champion.
“This has been a dream come true,” said Douch. “Just to win first means so much to me.”
Final Four Winners (total Rodeo Houston 2022 winnings):
John Douch: Huntsville, Texas — $57,250
Tyler Milligan: Bartlesville, Oklahoma — $27,750
Tuf Cooper: Decatur, Texas — $15,500
Zack Jongbloed: Iowa, Louisiana — $11,500
BAREBACK RIDING
With a big ride for 89 points, Jesse Pope, came out on top in a tough four-man battle for the Rodeo Houston Championship title.
“This is a bucket-list rodeo,” said Pope. “Moving forward, I just will keep doing my job, one horse at a time.”
Final Four Winners (total Rodeo Houston 2022 winnings):
Jesse Pope: Garnett, Kansas — $60,500
Rocker Steiner: Weatherford, Texas — $27,850
RC Landingham: Hat Creek, California — $14,125
Will Lowe: Amarillo, Texas — $11,625
TEAM ROPING
The duo of Clay Tryan and Jake Long roped a 6.4-second run to win the Rodeo Houston Championship in the team roping.
“It’s the biggest rodeo we get to go to all year besides the finals,” said Tryan, who also won the Rodeo Houston Championship in 2016.
Tryan’s partner, Jake Long said, “Getting that first place spot in the Championship was huge and it let us go last in the shootout.”
Final Four Winners (total Rodeo Houston 2022 winnings):
Clay Tryan: Lipan, Texas; and Jake Long: Morgan Mill, Texas — $109,000
Clay Smith: Iowa Park, Texas; and Jade Corkill: Stephenville, Texas — $49,000
Kaleb Driggers: Stephenville, Texas; and Junior Nogueira: Lipan, Texas — $28,500
Curry Kirchner: Ames, Oklahoma; and Austin Rogers: Cresent, Oklahoma — $27,500
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Sage Newman made the ride of his life, earning 93 points to win the Saddle Bronc Riding title.
“When I heard the whistle, I knew I had made a good ride,” said Newman.
Final Four Winners (total Rodeo Houston 2022 winnings):
Sage Newman: Melstone, Montana — $57,500
Wyatt Casper: Miami, Texas — $25,750
Stetson Wright: Beaver, Utah — $16,500
Dawson Hay: Visalia, California — $9,250
STEER WRESTLING
Hunter Cure has been around the sport of rodeo for years. For Cure, winning Rodeo Houston has been one of the most memorable experiences of his career as he made a blazing 4 second run.
“Slipping into the Shootout was not by design,” said Cure. “Coming in to my final ride, I knew I wanted to clean it up,” said Cure.
Final Four Winners (total Rodeo Houston 2022 winnings):
Hunter Cure: Holliday, Texas — $57,000
Tanner Brunner: Ramona, Kansas — $28,000
Timmy Sparing: Helena, Montana — $16,000
Jacob Talley: Keatchie, Louisiana — $10,500
BARREL RACING
World Champion Jordan Briggs kept the ball rolling in Houston by racing her way to a Rodeo Houston Championship.
When referring to her amazing horse Rollo, Briggs said, “The more runs he makes, the better he gets.”
Final Four Winners (total Rodeo Houston 2022 winnings):
Jordan Briggs: Tolar, Texas — $60,000
Kassie Mowry: Dublin, Texas — $30,000
Hailey Kinsel: Cotulla, Texas — $18,000
Nellie Miller: Cottonwood, California — $12,000
BREAKAWAY ROPING
The new Rodeo Houston event, Breakaway Roping, named its first Champion, Erin Johnson with a 2.7-second run.
“This is super exciting,” said Johnson. “Women like to see women competing.”
Final Four Winners (total Rodeo Houston 2022 winnings):
Erin Johnson: Fowler, Colorado — $53,750
Laramie Johnson: Shreveport, Louisiana — $23,000
Amanda Coleman: Stephenville, Texas — $15,000
JJ Hampton: Stephenville, Texas — $10,500
BULL RIDING
The Wright legacy continues in Houston as Stetson Wright took home the Bull Riding Championship.
“There’s always a lot of nerves, and my dad was always calm, so that’s what I base my career off of,” said Wright.
Final Four Winners (total Rodeo Houston 2022 winnings):
Stetson Wright: Beaver, Utah — $57,000
Roscoe Jarboe: New Plymouth, Idaho — $17,583
Josh Frost: Randlett, Utah — $16,833
Jeff Askey: Eustace Texas — $13,833
