BLACKFOOT – For those who have been missing some local rodeo action, especially with younger amateur cowboys and cowgirls, there is some good news.
On Monday and Tuesday, there will be some calf roping and breakaway roping action going on close by.
On Monday, there will be a special breakaway roping competition being held at the Animal Health Clinic on Rich Lane.
Please look at the attached note for all of the details.
On Tuesday, there will be a calf roping competition, complete with an amateur incentive. This roping will also be held at the Animal Health Clinic on Rich Lane. Again, please look at the attached note for all of the details.
Both of the events are being sponsored and conducted by Spencer Moulton.