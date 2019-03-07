The rosters for the boys’ side of the District 5 All Stars are now complete and the game will feature a pair of players from Snake River in Benson Isom and Tate Gilbert.
The North Team, which will be on the home side of the scoreboard and wearing white uniforms, will have representation from American Falls, Highland, Marsh Valley, Pocatello, Snake River, and West Side.
The South Team, which will be the visitors on the scoreboard, will be represented by Aberdeen, Bear Lake, Century, Grace, Malad, North Gem, Preston, Rockland and Soda Springs.
Isom and Gilbert helped to lead Snake River to the District 5 3A basketball title and advanced to the 3A Idaho State Tournament.
NORTH TEAM
#3 Gabe Fehringer American Falls
#13 Jaxon Kress American Falls
#20 Colton Howell Amercain Falls
#1 Andrew VanSickle Highland
#22 Kobe Tracy Highland
#1 Aaron Marshall Marsh Valley
#3 Payton Campbell Marsh Valley
#33 Jacob McNabb Marsh Valley
#4 Sheldon Romriell Pocatello
#11 Tyler Olsen Pocatello
#23 Trei Hough Pocatello
#5 Benson Isom Snake River
#20 Tate Gilbert Snake River
#10 Stockton Brown West Side
#20 Dillon Robinson West Side
Coaches: Jason Brower, Marsh Valley & Tyler Brown West Side
SOUTH TEAM
#22 Alec Feld Aberdeen
#2 Trey Shaul Bear Lake
#24 Zach Petersen Bear Lake
#3 Deshun Harwell Century
#5 Kody Smoot Century
#32 Max Rogers Century
#12 Jacob Reeves Grace
#15 Draken Shulz Malad
#30 Bodee Ekstrom Malad
#20 Bronx Holbrook North Gem
#21 Riley Parker Preston
#22 Tyler Parker Preston
#12 Pratt Matthews Rockland
#14 Caleb Norwood Rockland
#1 Logan Mumford Soda Springs
Coaches: Tyler Jones, Preston & Shae Neal, Rockland
The game will start following the girls’ game at 7:30 p.m and halftime will feature a Slam Dunk Contest.