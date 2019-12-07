BLACKFOOT – It was a rough day/night for Bingham County basketball as the season began. That is to say the least. Of the five teams who saw action, not a single team could put up a “W.” The closest to get a win was Blackfoot, who lost in overtime to Rigby 65-62.
Sho-Ban lost to Rockland, Shelley fell to Pocatello, Cole Valley Christian was too much for Firth and Buhl beat Snake River by two on the road.
ROCKLAND 59, SHO-BAN 35
Rockland pulled away in the second half of a 59-35 win Friday at Sho-Ban.
The Bulldogs outscored the Chiefs 41-16 in the final two quarters.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and the kids executed our adjustments to perfection,” said Rockland coach Shae Neal, whose team played inside-out in the second half against the Chiefs’ 1-3-1 zone.
Sho-Ban led 19-18 entering halftime.
“If we didn’t have a halftime and kept playing, we would have been alright,” Chiefs coach Tim Wilson said. “(Rockland’s) very disciplined and that’s the way we need to play.”
Braden Permann had a game-high 17 points for Rockland, while Brigham Permann (15 points, 15 rebounds) and Levi Farr (16 points, 14 rebounds) compiled double-doubles.
BUHL 46 SNAKE RIVER 44
Snake River traveled to central Idaho for its annual trek to begin the season and although they fought the good fight, could not come up with a basket at the end of the game to post a win.
Panther coach Bob Coombs’ team was in the game the entire 32 minutes, but when it came time for a must basket, the team just didn’t have quite enough.
The young Panthers showed glimpses of what will become a very good Snake River team, but it is not unusual for the Panther to struggle early and come on late in the season and this may be just what happened on the road to begin the start of the season.
Next up for Snake River will be a Saturday matinee, again on the road as they will take on Filer in a 4 p.m. contest.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 61, FIRTH 53
Two games in two nights plus a trip across the state to play may just have been a bit much to ask of the young Firth Cougars on Friday night.
Following an emotional win on Thursday, where the Cougars played exactly like coach Scott Adams wanted and they were able to down Aberdeen by a score of 51-25, the Cougars had to ride the bus all day on Friday to the Treasure Valley in order to tangle with a more experienced team in Cole Valley.
That may have been just a little too much to handle for a team that will be relying on sophomores and juniors to carry the load
Add to that the rough-and-tumble manner in which the Thursday game was and there were obviously some bumps and bruises that had to be dealt with.
Firth just didn’t have quite enough to get over the hump against the Chargers, but they will be back and back in a hurry as they had to take on the Fruitland Grizzlies in a Saturday afternoon matinee, again on the road.
POCATELLO 63 SHELLEY 40
The growing pains of a young Shelley Russets team continued on Friday night as the Russets found themselves facing a tough Pocatello Indians team in their home opener.
Further details were not available at press time but will be updated when possible.