POCATELLO – Following an intermission between games and a dominating pitching performance from Chris Needham, the Gate City Grays floundered a bit for the second contest against the Logan Royals.
The Royals pounded out 18 hits on their way to a 21-4 win over the Grays and earned a split of the two teams’ doubleheader on Saturday night.
Things started off in a very positive manner for the Grays, who actually had a 2-1 lead over the Royals after three innings of play.
The defense was working, Brayden Pieper — who may not have had his best stuff on the mound — was working through jams and getting outs, really battling out there for his team, and that was when the wheels fell off for the Grays.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Royals went to work against Pieper, and when it was all said and done, the Royals had scored six runs, four of them unearned off an error and some timely hitting. With counts against them, several Royals hitters were able to get hits and that was the way the game turned against the Grays. Ray Garcia got a hit on an 0-2 count, as did Josh Simon and when Sebastian McSherry singled on the first pitch of his at-bat, driving in another run, the writing was on the wall and the Grays found themselves on the wrong end of a 7-2 score and could never get back into the game.
It wasn’t for lack of trying as the Grays hitters continually found themselves in good hitting situations and either watched as a third strike was delivered by Royals pitcher Josh Simon who pitched a bit of a masterpiece, working the full seven innings, allowing only four runs on two hits and striking out 12 Grays batters in the game.
Simon was credited with the win and Pieper was saddled with the loss. Four different Grays relievers worked in relief of Pieper and they all had to face the Royals, who were not letting up on the gas pedal and kept on scoring in the game.
The Royals would add two runs in the fifth inning, two more in the sixth inning and in the top of the seventh, scored another 10 runs.
The Grays were simply unable to battle back hard enough and with Simon on the mound, fell victim to a good pitching performance as they were limited to only two hits on the night. The bats simply fell silent for the Grays who now stand at 9-6 on the season.
Next up for Gate City will be a road game against the Blue Sox in Smithfield, Utah before returning home for a double dip against Providence on Saturday, July 10. The game in Smithfield will take place on Thursday, July 8, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
LOGAN ROYALS 100 622 (10) — 21 18 3
GATE CITY GRAYS 101 000 2 — 4 2 5
Logan Royals
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Brayden Anderson 4 3 4 3 3 0
Ray Garcia 7 4 2 4 0 1
Josh Simon 5 2 3 3 1 1
Sebastian McSherry 5 2 3 3 1 0
Koby Maitland 5 2 3 2 0 0
Tommy Clark 5 1 1 2 1 1
Cam Bryer 4 2 0 0 2 2
Blake Perry 4 3 1 1 1 1
Vinny Rohrer 2 2 1 1 4 0
Totals 41 21 18 19 13 6
Batting 2B: Ray Garcia, Koby Maitland, Josh Simon
TB: Ray Garcia 3, Brayden Anderson 4, Koby Maitland 4, Tommy Clark, Blake Perry, Josh Simon 4, Sebastian McSherry 3, Vinny Rohrer
RBI: Ray Garcia 4, Brayden Anderson 3, Koby Maitland 2, Tommy Clark 2, Blake Perry, Josh Simon 3, Sebastian McSherry 3, Vinny Rohrer
ROE: Ray Garcia 2, Blake Perry, Sebastian McSherry
FC: Ray Garcia, Cam Bryer
HBP: Koby Maitland, Blake Perry
SB: Ray Garcia 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 33 (58.93%)
Ray Garcia 3, Brayden Anderson 6, Koby Maitland 3, Tommy Clark 3, Cam Bryer 3, Blake Perry 2, Josh Simon 4, Sebastian McSherry 4, Vinny Rohrer 5
Team LOB: 14FieldingE: Koby Maitland, Sebastian McSherry
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Thomas Anderson 1 3 0 0 3 0
Dawson Keller 1 0 1 2 0 0
Braden Palmer 3 0 0 0 0 1
Pacen Hayes 4 0 0 0 0 3
Trent Cooper 3 0 1 1 0 0
Austin Shirley 2 0 0 0 0 1
Kolton Jordan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ben Ditton 2 0 0 0 1 2
Trei Hough 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chans Arce 2 0 0 0 0 2
Eli Hayes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chris Needham 0 1 0 0 0 0
Austin Losser 2 0 0 0 0 2
Jacob Gebo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tyler Schell 1 0 0 0 1 0
Braden Horrocks — — — — — -
Payson Mills — — — — — -
Brayden Pieper — — — — — -
Kyler Spracklen — — — — — -
Totals 25 4 2 3 5 12
Batting 2B: Dawson Keller
TB: Trent Cooper, Dawson Keller 2
RBI: Trent Cooper, Dawson Keller 2
ROE: Eli Hayes, Braden Palmer
FC: Thomas Anderson
SB: Ben Ditton
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (63.33%)
Thomas Anderson 3, Chans Arce 2, Trent Cooper, Ben Ditton 2, Jacob Gebo, Trei Hough, Kolton Jordan, Dawson Keller, Austin Losser, Braden Palmer 3, Tyler Schell, Pacen Hayes 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Trent Cooper 3, Austin Losser, Braden Palmer
DP: Tyler Schell, Austin Shirley
Logan Royals
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Josh Simon 7.0 139 .590 2 4 1 12 5 0
Totals 7.0 139 .590 2 4 1 12 5 0
Pitching W: Josh Simon
WP: Josh Simon 3
Pitches-Strikes: Josh Simon 139-82
Groundouts-Flyouts: Josh Simon 3-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Josh Simon 19-30
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Brayden Pieper 3.0 80 .575 7 6 4 2 5 0
Payson Mills 2.0 49 .673 4 3 2 2 0 0
Braden Horrocks 1.0 30 .567 1 2 2 0 3 0
Kyler Spracklen 0.1 46 .478 5 10 6 0 4 0
Pacen Hayes 0.2 22 .545 1 0 0 2 1 0
Totals 7.0 227 .573 18 21 14 6 13 0
Pitching L: Brayden Pieper
HBP: Payson Mills, Pacen Hayes
WP: Payson Mills, Kyler Spracklen
Pitches-Strikes: Braden Horrocks 30-17, Payson Mills 49-33, Brayden Pieper 80-46, Kyler Spracklen 46-22, Pacen Hayes 22-12
Groundouts-Flyouts: Braden Horrocks 0-2, Payson Mills 4-0, Brayden Pieper 0-5, Kyler Spracklen 0-0, Pacen Hayes 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Braden Horrocks 5-7, Payson Mills 5-12, Brayden Pieper 15-21, Kyler Spracklen 4-11, Pacen Hayes 2-5
Stats provided by Game Changer