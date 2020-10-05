BLACKFOOT – The Snake River Invitational cross country meet had its annual renewal on Friday, and from the turnout of runners, the meet has grown to noteworthy numbers that only speaks highly of the way the meet has grown in stature and the runners numbered nearly 1,000 for the 2020 renewal.
The event was divided into three categories — varsity, junior varsity and middle school — separated into boys’ and girls’ divisions.
The boys kicked things off on a perfect afternoon for harriers as they headed off over the grueling course that was sure to test the runners as they made their way over the 5,000 meters of the course over the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
On the boys’ side of things, it was Preston who captured the team event, followed by Rigby, Blackfoot, Highland of Pocatello, and Skyline in the top five positions.
Preston runners claimed the top finishing position, two of the top three places, and three of the top six finishing order as they swept to the team title with a total of 35 points.
Rigby finished second with 72 points, followed by Blackfoot in third with 78 points.
The team scores were recorded as follows:
Preston 35
Rigby 72
Blackfoot 78
Highland 95
Skyline 148
Snake River 171
Grace 191
Bonneville 206
Firth 248
South Fremont 291
Bear Lake 322
Butte County 336
Rockland 374
As far as individuals go, Sam Jeppson of Preston was first across the finish line in a time of 16:18.7, followed by Jared Harden of Highland in a time of 16:22.2 and Edison Leffler of Preston with a time of 16:37.5.
Following is a list of the top 20 finishers in the boys’ division.
1. Sam Jeppsen, senior Preston 16:18.7
2. Jared Harden, senior Highland 16:22.2
3. Edison Leffler, junior Preston 16:37.5
4. Eli Gregory junior Blackfoot 16:41.8
5. Benjamin Ricks junior Rigby 16:42.8
6. Garrett Hale junior Preston 16:48.0
7. Jacob VanOrden junior Highland 16:52.3
8. Cole Wilkerson sophomore Grace 16:52.7
9. Justin Whitehead junior Blackfoot 16:57.3
10. Dawson Leffler senior Preston 17:08.1
11. Matt Thomas sophomore Blackfoot 17:09.1
12. Ridge Wilding junior Skyline 17:13.3
13. Nathan Fielding junior Rigby 17:16.8
14. Lincoln High junior Snake River 17:18.2
15. Reynger Davidsavor junior Preston 17:19.5
16. Keegan McCraw junior Snake River 17:35.8
17. Kimball Godfrey junior Rigby 17:38.3
18. Mason Chandler senior Rigby 17:40.5
19. Trevor Bradley senior Rigby 17:41.0
20. Payden Parmenter sophomore Blackfoot 17:54.3
For the girls’ side, the top team was Preston who totaled 44 points, followed by Highland with 78 points and Skyline with a total of 88 points. Bonneville was fourth with 138 and Snake River with 149.
The complete list of teams and points follows:
Preston 47
Highland 83
Skyline 92
Blackfoot 116
Bonneville 138
Snake River 147
Bear Lake 147
Rigby 149
Rockland 270
Butte County 272
Grace 315
As far as individuals go, the overall winner for the girls was Elise Kelsey of Bear Lake with a time of 19:48.6. In second was Sariah Harrison of Skyline with a time of 19:51.8 and in third was Kennedy Kunz of Bonneville with a time of 19:53.6. In fourth was Natalya Babcock of Butte County with a time of 20:09.4 and Preston’s McKinley Scott was fifth with a time of 20:11.2.
The top 20 finishers were as follows:
1. Elise Kelsey junior Bear Lake 19:43.6
2. Sariah Harrison senior Skyine 19:51.8
3. Kennedy Kunz freshman Bonneville 19:55.6
4. Natalya Babcock senior Butte County 20:09.4
5. McKinley Scott junior Preston 20:11.2
6. Angelie Scott freshman Preston 20:11.4
7. Emily Despain freshman Blackfoot 20:48.9
8. Sarah Despain junior Blackfoot 20:50.2
9. Maren Leffler freshman Preston 20:54.9
10. Aliza Simpson senior Highland 20:56.3
11. Elly Jeppson freshman Preston 20:57.7
12. Lauren Benson senior Highland 20:59.0
13. Anni Mickelsen sophomore Skyline 21:01.0
14. Kensee Hansen freshman Bear Lake 21:05.2
15. Haylee Christensen junior Highland 21:06.4
16. Oakley Reid freshman Preston 21:07.2
17. Hailey Raymond freshman Snake River 21:09.9
18. Shanna Sievers junior Rigby 21:11.4
19. Abby Couch sophomore Skyline 21:11.4
20. Shaelynn Nixon freshman Bonneville 21:11.6
Of special interest were the up and coming runners who participated in the middle school classification of runners.
Leo High of Snake River showed that he will be a force to be reckoned with in a year or so. The eighth-grader beat nearly 300 other middle school runners over the 2500 meter course in a time of 9:22.8 and showed that he should follow in the steps of his older brothers Lincoln, Lorenzo, and Latimer when his time comes to compete on the high school level.
For the girls, Payce Jones of Preston was first across the wire in a time of 10:10.3. She is only in the sixth grade so her future will be very bright.