BLACKFOOT – The Annual Rupe’s Two Man Golf Tournament has come and gone for another year, and from the comments made by the players at the end, the tournament was an immense success.
The sponsors, Kevin and Tyler Rupe and Rupe’s Burgers, were more than perfect hosts for the event.
Rupe’s Burgers added $1,000 to the prize fund and hosted a dinner on Saturday night that catered to all that attended, including the families of the players and that was maybe the most successful part of the whole shindig.
The Rupe’s Two Man is more than just another tournament in the summer-long list of tournaments and events at Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course.
The tournament annually gets the people of Blackfoot involved in more than just tallying up the scores and figuring out who wins or loses the different flights that are posted. A lot of credit is passed out at the end to the various twosomes that finish in the upper echelon of the different flights, but this tournament is more. It gets the community together, even if it is only the golfers from within the community, but they get together and they get to talking about various things, making the community stronger from within,
“This is our most popular tournament each year,” Blackfoot assistant golf pro Beau Hoskins said. “We get more positive comments from our golfers each year about this tournament than any other.”
That sentiment was echoed from comments that were made to the host, Kevin Rupe, for a solid hour after play had finished on Sunday afternoon and into the evening.
Everyone was very enthused and happy with the turnout and the results of the tournament. Of course, near perfect weather was instrumental in the low scores and turnout.
The uncanny thing about this year’s tournament was that after two complete rounds and three different scoring systems in play, there was a three-way tie for first place and a three-way tie for fourth place.
The teams of Skylar Young and Shane Jensen; Jason Struhs and Kory Davis; and the team of Arnulfo Quintero and Efren Quintero Sr., all came in with two-day totals of 129 and they all did it in different ways. The Quinteros used a strong first day, scoring a 63 while the Young-Jensen team used a strong second day (62). The third team in the tie, Struhs and Davis, were relatively steady, shooting a 64-65 for their total of 129.
The first flight winners were Adrian McKinney and David Knoff, who were the most consistent team in the flight on their way to the win. They were able to shoot rounds of 66 and 66 for their 132 total and a one-stroke win over the field.
In second was John Davis and Rod Gilstrap who shot scores of 68-65 for a 133 total.
In third was Jeff Bloxham and J.D. Bloxham who posted scores of 67 and 69 for their two-day total of 136.
The second flight was taken by the father/son team of Merle Smith and Magic Smith. They were another team that was very consistent in their play, posting 66 and 66 for their two rounds and a 132 total, good enough for a four-shot win over the second place finishers.
Second saw Brian Cashman and Chris Carias who were able to post scores of 70 on Saturday and backed it up with a 66 on Sunday for a 136 total.
In third were Josh Orr and Cody Wheeler who went 67 on Saturday and came back with a 71 on Sunday for a two-day total of 138.
The third flight saw the duo of Darian Coby and Marcus Coby shoot a pair of scores of 71 on Saturday and 66 on Sunday for their total of 137 and the win.
The second place team was Dominic Sereno and Dane Faler who combined for a 68 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday for a total of 138.
In third was the team of Chad Phillips and Tierre Johnson who posted scores of 68 and 71 for a two-day total of 139.
The senior flight saw the scores drop significantly as the shorter distances and higher handicaps brought the scores down.
Leading the pack this year was the team of Terry Hopkins and Clair Broadhead who posted scores of 54 and 54 on the two days of play for a total of 108 and the win.
They were a full eight shots ahead of the team of Jim Lee and Jim Houtz, who checked in with scores of 57 and 59 for a two-day total of 116 and a tie for second with the team of Terry Turpin and Hal Nelson who had scores of 56 on Saturday and backed it up with a 60 on Sunday.
For the ladies, it was the team of Ruth Draayer and Michelle Kortepatis who were able to shoot a 52 on Saturday and come back with a 58 on Sunday for a two-day total of 110.
In second were Andrea Collins and Carrie Thomason who shot 57 and 55 for a two-day total of 112 in the tournament.
Third place went to Colleen Adams and Kayla Adams who posted a 54 on Saturday and a 65 on Sunday for their two-day total of 119.
Nearly $12,000 in clubhouse credit was awarded to the top finishers in the six different flights that were scored over the weekend.