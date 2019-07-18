BLACKFOOT – A total of 96 teams have ponied up the entry fee and are set to go as the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course presents the 20th Annual Rupe’s Two Man Golf Tournament.
Tee times will be posted today for the two-day event that will tee off on Saturday and Sunday mornings with the first tee times expected to be around 8 or 8:30 for the shotgun start both days.
“The Rupe’s is annually one of the best, if not the very best event we host each year,” Beau Hoskins said. “The staff here at the golf course eagerly anticipates this event each year as it brings out some great golf and the opportunity for some great camaraderie and fellowship among the golfers.”
The tradition of the Rupe’s hosting a dinner for the players continues with the Saturday evening dinner at the clubhouse that will take place following the first round, always one of the most highly anticipated functions of the golf season.
The 192 players will be playing under three different sets of rules with the first nine played under the Chapman format of scoring, the second nine on Saturday played under a scramble format, and on Sunday the teams will be playing under a best ball format.
“There are always some great stories that are told after each round, and that is part of the fun that is brought to the golf course by this tournament,” Hoskins said. “It is always great fun to listen in and hear the tales of what transpires on the golf course during the actual play.”
Play should wrap up each day around 4:30 or 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.