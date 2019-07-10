BLACKFOOT – The 20th Annual Rupe’s Two-Man Golf Tournament schedule has been released by the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course and they are currently taking entries for the event which will be held July 20 and 21.
The tournament, sponsored by Rupe’s Burgers, annually draws a large number of entries and is one of the more popular tournaments hosted by the golf course.
It’s designed in a different manner from most golf tournaments, where the play is divided by a different scoring mechanism than most and is divided up by the different nines that people play.
Saturday features the front nine being scored by the Chapman formula, while the back nine will be in a scramble formula.
Sunday will feature a best ball (half handicap) scoring formula.
There is always lots of excitement during the Rupe’s tourney and their will be a dinner on Saturday night in the clubhouse hosted by the namesake of the tournament.
Entry fee is only $60 per person and there will be the usual prizes offered during the tournament such as closest to the pin prizes during each of the two days of play.
There will be four men’s flights, one ladies flight and one senior’s flight (65 and over) offered for this year’s tournament.
With 200 entries expected, it is encouraged that people planning on playing in the tournament this year get their entries in as early as possible so that the flights can be drawn up and the tee times posted as early as possible.
Defending champions in the Championship Flight are Travis Sensenbach and Jake Clark and they are expected to be back to defend their title.