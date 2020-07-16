BLACKFOOT – The Annual Rupe's Two Man Best Ball Golf Tournament is set to kick off on Saturday morning and will do so at 7 a.m. with a full field plus a waiting list set to go.
The entries closed with the full slate of golfers set at 208 (104 teams) and the tournament, as always, will have a unique format of play.
The first day will feature nine holes of scoring under the Chapman scoring system for the front nine and then players will adjust to a different scoring system for the back nine.
Scoring will be under a scramble format for the back nine on Saturday before everything will change once again for Sunday's final round.
On Sunday, the teams will go to a Best Ball format to determine the winner of the prestigious Blackfoot Tournament.
This tournament has become so popular, that the entries were closed when they reached the 208 number of players, which is 104 teams and a waiting list was started for players who wished to play but didn't get their entries in on time.
Included in the waiting list were a number of local players, including last year's winning team. With this much interest in the event, things are looking up at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course.
“Things started off a bit slow with all of the COVID-19 stuff going on, but the course is in great shape and the golfers are coming out in droves to get on the tees,” assistant golf pro Beau Hoskins said. “With the kind of interest that we have had in recent weeks, things look great for the second half of the season.|
Host for the tournament is Kevin Rupe and Rupe's Burgers and things will be lively at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course for this event in 2020.