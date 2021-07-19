BLACKFOOT – The annual Rupe’s Two Man Best Ball Tournament at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course has come and gone for another year.
Little did anyone know that when the flight sheets were posted, nobody would have to look any higher than the very first team named to find this year’s champions.
The team of Rote Chuensiri and Ashton McArthur posted a first round score of 64 and then backed it up with a 62 in the second round on the strength of McArthur’s play in the round to take the top honors in this favorite local event.
McArthur blistered the course in the sizzling hot conditions with a score of 63, which propelled the team to the top honors with a combined score of 126 for the two-day event.
Aside from the heat, the course was in top shape for the tournament and the scores were very low in the conditions.
“It looked like Chuensiri simply rode the play of McArthur, who was on fire from the beginning of the second round,” Blackfoot pro Chris Smith said. “McArthur really put on a show out there on Sunday.”
Finishing second was the team of Hunter Sjolstorm and Cole Lindsay, who posted scores of 63 and 64 for a two-day total of 127.
In third was Arnulofo Quintero and Efren Quintero Jr., who had scores of 66 and 62 to post a total of 128 for the tournament.
Efren Quintero Sr., and Cesar Quintero were in fourth with scores of 64 and 65 for a two-day total of 129.
There was a tie for fifth between the teams of Ray French and Tony French and the team of Scott Staker and Tony Moon. The French team posted a 66 and 64 while Staker and Moon reversed those scores with a 64 and 66 for two-day totals of 130 per team.
The Championship Flight paid out $1,000 in pro shop merchandise for the first place team, while the second place team took home $600, third was worth $500, fourth $400 and the fifth place teams split $200.
The First Flight ended up in a tie by the teams of Mike and Chase Faler, who posted scores of 63 and 67, for a two-day total of 130 and Tyler Lopez and Andrew Kinney with scores of 63 and 67 as well.
In third place was the team of Ricky Dotson and Josh Gibbs with scores of 64 and 67 for a total of 131.
In fourth, the team of Shayne Proctor and Jeff Wilson, who opened with a great score of 60, could only manage an even par 72 on Sunday for a total of 132.
A three-way tie for fifth with team scores of 133 were posted by the teams of Jordan Bird and Tyler Anderson, Colton Christensen and Jeff Moser, and the team of Jeff Bloxham and J.D. Bloxham.
The winners split $1,600 between the two teams, third place was worth $500, fourth place $400 and the three-way split for fifth saw the three teams split $300 between them. All prize money is in pro shop merchandise.
In the second flight, the championship was posted by Jerry Losee and Mike Frandsen who came in with scores of 61 and 69 for a two-day total of 130.
A tie for second and third was posted by the teams of Larry Jaeger and Doug Goodwin and the team of Larry Johns and Jeremy Shoemaker. Jaeger and Goodwin had scores of 66 and 68, while Johns and Shoemaker posted scores of 66 and 68 as well.
Another tie for fourth was posted by the teams of Jeff Simons and Jamon Anderson with scores of 62 and 73 and the team of Mike Harris and Matt Harris with scores of 59 and 76. Also in with a score of 135 was the team of Magic Smith and Merle Smith.
The second flight teams earned $1,000 for the win. Second place teams split a total of $1,100. The three teams that tied for fourth will all split $600 in prize money.
The third flight saw the team of Shawn Lawes and Derik Williams post the best team score of 132 on their first round score of 58 and second day total of 74. They won the flight by a whopping six strokes, the largest margin of the tournament.
In second place was the team of Dane Faler and Dominic Sereno with scores of 67 and 71 for a two-day total of 138.
A three-way tie for third was posted by Elias Trejo and Randy Resendiz and the team of Jr. Lopez and James Bischoff and the team of Sean White and Joel Jolley who all had 140 totals.
In sixth place was the team of Spencer Clark and Trevor Peters who had scores of 70 and 71 for a two-day total of 141.
The third flight posted prize money of $1,000 for first, $600 for second, $1,100 split three ways for third, and $100 for sixth. All money paid out is in the form of pro shop merchandise.
In the Ladies Flight, the winners were Kylie Aguayo and Juanita Dayton who had scores of 57 and 68 for a two-day total of 125.
In second place was the team of Elaine Howell and Taylor Howell who posted scores of 62 and 66 for a total of 128 for the two days of play.
In third place was the team of Ruth Drayer and Michelle Kordopatis with scores of 62 and 71 for their two-day total of 133.
A three-way tie for fourth was posted by Tamie Hicks and Kelly Edwards, Andrea Collins and Danielle Mabey, and Keri Guiberson and Jennifer Durham. All of these teams posted two-day totals of 135.
First place in the Ladies Flight was worth $600 to the winners, $400 to second, $300 to third and the fourth place teams will split $100. All prize money to be spent in the pro shop for merchandise.
The tournament sponsor, Rupe’s Burgers, was very happy with the turnout of nearly 100 teams and thanked all of the participants for their support and the feeling was mutual from the players, who all enjoy the format of the tournament and the great prize fund made possible from the entries and sponsorship of Rupe’s Burgers.