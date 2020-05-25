SHELLEY – Shelley High School head boys’ basketball coach Jim Kolsen has set his first basketball camp of the season and it will begin quickly for all aspiring players.
The team camp, scheduled for May 30, June 3 and June 4, will be broken down into three groups.
The first group will meet on the Saturday at 8 a.m. and is geared toward incoming freshmen.
The second group, also meeting on Saturday, will meet at 9:30 a.m. and is geared toward incoming sophomores.
The third group is meeting on Saturday at 11 a.m. and is geared toward juniors and seniors.
The groups will all meet at Shelley High School.
On June 3, the action will shift to Hobbs Middle School and the groups will meet at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. for freshmen, sophomores, and juniors/seniors, respectively.
On June 4, the action will shift back to Shelley High School with the same times and groups as listed for Wednesday.
The cost of the camp is $25 and a t-shirt will be provided.
The camp will be under the direction of coach Kolsen and additional information may be obtained by emailing jakolsen@msn.com or by calling (208) 320-1750.