BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot vs. Shelley football matchup has taken on new meaning in recent years, especially when Shelley became a member of the 4A classification and the High Country Conference.
This year, when Shelley broke out to a 5-0 record to begin the season, talk around the area was just wait until they come to Blackfoot and things will be different. In the meantime, the Broncos had very quietly opened the High Country Conference with a 2-0 record and were sitting on top of the standings, just waiting for someone to come along and challenge them.
That day has arrived, as the Shelley Russets came to town Friday and gave the Broncos all they wanted and then some.
The opening quarter began with both teams airing the ball out, mixed in with some runs and when the clock reached the 4:07 mark of that opening quarter, Blackfoot quarterback Jaxon Grimmett reached back and sent a ball down the field 41 yards into the open arms of receiver Deegan Hale and the Broncos jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for Shelley to respond, as they went almost exclusively to the run and the team responded with an 11-yard run from Kaden Kidman and with the extra point, the game was suddenly tied at 7-7 and was beginning to look like it could turn into a fast-paced, high scoring affair.
Not the way it turned out. Exciting, however, is just what the game was.
Both teams mixed the run with the pass and by the time it was all over, the two teams had gone into overtime twice and with a two-point conversion, Shelley ended up with the win by the final of 29-28.
The two teams battled on even terms through a scoreless second quarter, headed to half on a missed field goal by Blackfoot that hit the left upright and the teams were tied at 7 with a half left to play.
Another scoreless quarter greeted the two teams as both made some errors and turned the ball over and when they headed to the fourth quarter, the score was still knotted at 7-7.
Shelley got busy first, and with 9:53 left in regulation, the Russets punched the ball into the end zone and with the extra point, went ahead by the score of 14-7.
Blackfoot, though, as they have all season long, came roaring back. While they had not been able to get the passing connection working between Grimmett and standout wide receiver Ja’Vonte King, they finally clicked and the result was a 26-yard pass and run and that resulted in a touchdown for the Broncos. Gavyn Cornell calmly stepped up and made the point after touchdown and the game was tied once again, this time at 14-14. The score came with only 45 seconds remaining in regulation and ended up with the two teams headed to overtime.
Shelley would get the ball first and on a fourth and one from the one yard line, the Russets got the score from Kaden Kidman and the kick was good, putting the Russets up 21-14, but only for a couple of minutes.
Blackfoot came right back, getting a second touchdown pass from Grimmett to King and with the Cornell point after, we were all tied up once again, this time at 21.
It was Blackfoot’s turn once again, and they went right back to the pass and it was Grimmett to King for a third straight time and another touchdown. The Cornell point after touchdown was once again right down the middle of the uprights to give the Broncos a 28-21 lead, but Shelley had another crack at scoring on their possession in the second overtime.
Shelley went right back to the running game, the strength of the offense, and the result ended up being a four-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-27 with the all important conversion coming.
The Russets changed things up a bit and decided to go for a two-point conversion and with sophomore quarterback Brecker Williams throwing it to Caden Johnson, Johnson was just able to get into the end zone for the two-point conversion and the win, 29-28.
The win puts both Blackfoot and Shelley at 2-1 in the conference and with Skyline’s big win over Hillcrest, there are now three tied atop the High Country Conference with one game remaining.
This week, Blackfoot will host Bonneville, while Skyline will host Shelley and all three teams will need a win to claim at least a share of the conference title and an automatic bid to the state playoffs, although most people feel that all three teams will get into the playoffs without any trouble based upon the MaxPreps RPI selection formula that is in place this season.
Prior to Friday night’s games, Skyline was ranked second, Blackfoot eighth and Shelley 10th. Those standings will likely change slightly come Monday, but it is all right there in front of us and the teams all know what they need to do to finish out the season.
For the season, Shelley is now 6-2, 2-1 in HCC play. Blackfoot is 3-5 on the year, 2-1 in conference play and Skyline is 4-4, 2-1 in conference play. Should be an interesting final week of play ahead.
SHELLEY 7 0 0 7 7 8 — 29
BLACKFOOT 7 0 0 7 7 7 — 28
First quarter: 4:07 Blackfoot, 41 yard pass from Grimmett to Hale, PAT Good, 7-0
2:23 Shelley, 11 yard run by Kidman, PAT Good 7-7
Fourth quarter: 9:53 Shelley, 7 yard run by Kidman, PAT Good 14-7
:45 Blackfoot, 26 yard pass from Grimmett to King, PAT Good 14-14
Overtime 1 Shelley, 1 yard run by Kidman, PAT Good 21-14
Blackfoot, 6 yard pass, Grimmett to King, PAT Good 21-21
Overtime 2 Blackfoot, 10 yard pass, Grimmet to King, PAT Good 28-21
Shelley, 3 yard run Johnson 2 pt conversion, Williams to Johnson 29-28