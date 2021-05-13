RIGBY – The Jefferson Hills Golf Course in Rigby may have hosted the 4A/5A High Country Conference golf tournament earlier this week, but the golfers from Shelley High School were the ones who put on a show, at least in the 4A Classification.
The Shelley Russets, behind the medalist play of golfers Nate Wilson who shot 78 and Hunter Higham who shot a 80, stormed to the front and posted the team win over Blackfoot, Skyline, Bonneville, and Hillcrest in the annual event.
With the win, by some 20 strokes, the Russets move on to the state tournament which will take place on Monday and Tuesday, at the Links Golf Club in Post Falls.
With Nate Wilson posting his 78, Henry Higham followed with a 88, Hunter Higham posted 80, Cooper Mitchell and Brecker Williams rounded out the team score with an 88 and a 106 for a team total of 334.
Finishing second in the team event was Skyline with a team score of 354, Bonneville had a 383, Hillcrest finished with 434 and Blackfoot posted a 390.
On the girls’ side of things, Skyline took team honors with a score of 363.
They were led by Harlee Cole with an 80 as she took top honors, Karlie Mickeson had a 105, Drew Chapman had 86, Taryn Chapman had a 97, and Sophie Anderson posted a 100.
For Shelley, Noelle Reyas posted an 84, good enough for fourth place and a spot in the individual side of things at the the state tournament.