TWIN FALLS – Don’t look now football fans, but for the first time since they moved into the 4A classification, the Shelley Russets are 4-0, thanks to a drubbing of the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks Friday night.
Riding the strong legs of running back Ryker Clinger, who punished the Riverhawks defense to the tune of 201 yards on 13 carries and four touchdowns, the junior back is quickly making a name for himself as Shelley’s go-to back and he has been making defenses pay. This is the second straight 200-yard-plus rushing game for the youngster and he ranks among the leaders in the 4A classification as published by MaxPreps.
The Russets posted their second straight 40 point plus score after beating Jerome a week ago. Final from Friday night, Shelley 49, Canyon Ridge 0.
With the top two teams in the 4A classification losing on Friday night, you can count on the unbeaten Minico Spartans and likewise unbeaten Shelley Russets to move up in the standings.
The Russets now head into the High Country Conference slate the next two weekends and will face both Hillcrest and Bonneville. They will get both of those teams at home and have a great chance to go 2-0 in conference play and move their overall record to 6-0, which would be the first time that they have had a start like that since 2016, when they were still a 3A school and challenging for state titles.
Could this be a return to the glory days of when the Russets were hanging state championship banners in their gymnasium? Only time will tell at this point, but the Russets have an opportunistic defense and a powerful running game with a great chance to do some nice things the rest of the season.
The Russets will play on Friday night on the campus of Shelley High School against the Hillcrest Knight with a 7 p.m. kickoff slated.
At this juncture, if you want a good seat, you’d better get there early as it is sure to be a sellout crowd who hasn’t had this much excitement in five long years.