SUGAR CITY – Jim Kolsen began his second tour of duty as head coach of the Shelley Russets on Wednesday night with a road trip. It wasn’t supposed to be an easy game and it literally was not as the Russets traveled to Sugar City to take on the defending 3A state champion Diggers.
Some would say that any 4A team should be able to handle a 3A team, but there are some 3A teams that play like a 4A team and Sugar-Salem has been one of those for several years. Another would be Snake River, who the Russets will see in a couple of weeks.
This year’s Russet boys’ team is a rebuild of sorts from the Wally Foster days and has a mixture of experienced players, youth on the way up, and junior varsity players.
The starting five is built around senior Braxton Miskin, a slender forward/wing that can also play in the post area and can score with the best of the players around the area. Throw in a pair of gritty, quick guards in Jace Thatcher and Tomy Bradshaw, mix in some size in Cannon Vance, and a do-everything player like Trevor Austin and you have a pretty versatile starting five.
The two teams took to the floor and the first thing the Diggers did was to force the Russets into numerous turnovers and mistakes that you wouldn’t normally see a 4A school make. The end result was a quick 13-4 lead and the Diggers seemed to be on their way to an easy victory.
Not so quick, said the Russets.
The game was about to turn into a series of runs, by both teams, as the Russets were doing everything they could to claw their way back into the contest. The two teams battled on even terms in the second period, but it too was a series of runs. They went to the half with the score in the Diggers’ favor at 24-15, but the Russets had found some things that were working and they were bound and determined to make a game of it.
Coming out of the intermission, the Russets made a run to cut the lead down to 5, but a couple of late buckets by the Diggers would extend the lead back out to 7 at the end of the third quarter. The good news for the Russets is that they showed they could make a run, the bad thing is they were still down by seven points at 31-24.
The fourth quarter was a whole different game.
The Russets went on an early run, once again cutting the lead down to a manageable number. The Diggers, as champions always seem to do, went on a run of their own and with about 4 or 5 minutes left in the game, the Russets found themselves down by 9.
That is when the whole game turned around. The Diggers couldn’t seem to buy a basket and the Russets were threatening to run them out of the gym. The Russets would tie the game with only a couple of minutes to go, before the Diggers made a couple of buckets.
Another run by Shelley would put them ahead and in the end, it was Shelley who ended up on top by three points at 46-43 and took home the win.
“We were a bit erratic, but we played well when we needed to,” Shelley assistant coach Keegan Keller said. “When we made our run in the fourth quarter, we were able to force some mistakes from Sugar and then played some great defense to hold the lead. Proud of our effort tonight.”
With the win, Shelley is 1-0 and will travel to Idaho Falls tonight for a date with the Idaho Falls Tigers, who were losers to Blackfoot 51-48.
SHELLEY 4 11 9 22 — 46
SUGAR-SALEM 13 11 7 12 — 43
Shelley (46) — Tomy Bradshaw 3; Braxton Miskin 11; Jace Thatcher 6; Trevor Austin 9; Jaxon Hess 10; Cannon Vance 7
Sugar-Salem (43) — Crew Clark 11; K. Garner 10; P. Holt 6; C. Gordan 6; T. Pinnock 2; R. Clay 3; K. Harris 5