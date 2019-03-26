SHELLEY — The South Fremont Cougars made the trip to Shelley Tuesday to tangle with the Russets in a good old-fashioned game of softball, and promptly ambushed the Russets in the first couple of innings on the way to an 18-4 win over Shelley.
The Cougars put up six runs in the first inning and then promptly added seven more runs before the Russets got their feet under them and stopped the Cougars’ offense.
It didn’t help that the Russets had trouble fielding, committing nine errors in the contest.
The end result of the combination of 13 Cougar hits and the nine errors by Shelley was a big win for the Cougars, but the Russets did force the game to go the full seven innings.
One of the few bright spots for the Russets was the complete game pitching they got from their starter, so she was throwing strikes and forcing the Cougars to at least put the ball into play. The bad side of that were the errors that allowed the Cougars to keep batting when the Russets should have been out of the inning.
The Russets starting pitcher also threw 23 first-pitch strikes, which is also one of the goals of every game, throwing strikes.
The bad thing is that with the errors extending innings, the Cougars were able to extend innings and get more at bats than normally seen in a seven-inning contest.
With the loss, the Russets drop to 0-2 on the season, but they will not have long to dwell on the loss as they will be right back in action on Thursday when they host Skyline with a 3:30 p.m. first pitch.
The game will be the first High Country Conference contest for the Russets this season.