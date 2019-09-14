SHELLEY – For the third straight week, the Shelley Russets and new head coach Josh Wells were matched up with a defending state champion Friday.
In week one, it was a road trip to Logan, Utah, where the Russets faced the Skyview Hawks, the Utah 5A defending champions, and they took one on the nose in a 55-8 defeat and the game was shortened due to lightning in the area.
In week two, the Russets got to play at home, but the team that showed up was Sugar-Salem, the defending Idaho state champions in the 3A classification. The end result of that contest was a 40-0 shutout at the hands of the Diggers.
This week, the Russets welcomed the defending 4A Idaho state champions in the Hillcrest Knights. To make things even more interesting, it was to be the first conference game of the year for Shelley and it was also Homecoming for the Russets.
The end result was more of the same, with the Knights coming out on top in a 55-14 contest that from all reports, probably wasn’t even that close. Not what you want to do when you are welcoming in a new coach.
Hillcrest had started the season and defense of its 2018 state title with a 54-40 win over Raymond of Alberta, Canada, and although the defense did not shine in that contest, it did indicate that the Knights were serious about defending their crown, even though they may have lost a lot of seniors to graduation. They definitely were not lacking anything on offense.
In game two of the young season, the Knights took on the 5A Trojans of Rigby and were given a lesson in defense as the Trojans worked the Knights over to the tune of 42-13. So much for the Knights’ offense being something special, or maybe it was just the Trojans defense that was the culprit. After all, the Trojans have now beaten the last two 4A Idaho state champions with their demolishing of the Skyline Grizzlies on Friday night to the tune of 34-12. Those two wins have pretty much negated the season opening loss by the Trojans to Coeur d’Alene by the score of 31-25.
On the bright side of things, the Russets appear to be getting a handle on the new offense of Josh Wells and as the season progresses, that will be a good thing.
The defense appears to be a work in progress and we can always hope that the Russets will begin to put it all together in the coming weeks.
The Russets will take to the road this week, as they will play Idaho Falls on Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff. The game will be at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls and the Tigers will be waiting with open arms for the Russets.
The good news for the Russets is that Idaho Falls has struggled all season and like the Russets, sport an 0-3 record with lopsided losses coming at the hands of Lewiston, Century and Thunder Ridge.